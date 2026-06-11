No RSA, no DNA - Has Hugo Broos managed to stifle all the Mzansi Magic in this Bafana team?

Gomez on South Africa's red cards: 'I have no idea what got into them' (1:56)

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MEXICO CITY -- South Africa fans have come to accept, steadily, if not entirely willingly, that their once proud footballing identity has been put on the back burner during Hugo Broos's five years at the helm.

Mzansi style has not been forgotten, just locked and packed away, for a time, at least; while Shoeshine and Piano, for all its soul and beauty, probably isn't the wisest approach in front of 85,000 expectant Mexico supporters, not at this altitude, not in the World Cup opener, not with these stakes.

As Bafana Bafana warmed up 'Benni in the 18 area' - that Shibobo masterpiece, a homage to Benni McCarthy, reminding us of happier, more electric times - resounded unexpectedly around the Estadio Azteca.

For a brief moment, in these hallowed halls, the majesty of Mexico's footballing past was married with an era in South African football when anything seemed possible.

It was a stark contrast to the team that Broos put out against the tournament hosts, with three ostensibly hard-working, conservative-minded midfielders lined up ahead of a back five.

There was no romantic repeat of the 2010 opener, when workhorses Kagisho Dikgacoi and Yeye Letsholonyane provided a platform for the likes of Teko Modise, Steven Pienaar and, of course, Siphiwe Tshabalala to express themselves.

South Africa still have some rare talents - Relebohile Mofokeng one shining example, though he didn't even play this match - but that isn't what fans have come to recognise from Broos's Bafana which has been organised, controlled, composed, with emphasis on efficiency and obduracy rather than flair and flamboyance.

This isn't a criticism. Broos can rightly be credited for restoring prestige in South African soccer, taking the team back to the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals in 2024 - conceding just three goals in seven matches at the tournament - while returning them to the World Cup for the first time since they were hosts 16 years ago.

Indeed, Bafana hadn't successfully qualified for a World Cup since 2002 before this campaign, as Broos oversaw their return to the big time.

Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

Amidst this undeniable progress - South Africa won just won AFCON game between 2004 and 2019 - Broos's more conservative, well-drilled style has gradually been accepted and understood by supporters, even if we miss Msanzi's spontaneity and joy at expression sometimes.

It was a formula that was supposed to make them competitive at this World Cup and - in a fairly balanced group containing Mexico, Czechia and South Korea - give them a decent chance of reaching the knockouts for the first time in their history.

Yet the evidence of the Mexico game, despite Broos's claims to the contrary, suggested that Bafana are falling short of the watertight outfit they had once become under the Belgian coach.

Mexico were clearly enjoying themselves at times on Thursday, registering 16 shots during the course of the match - compared to South Africa's three - having over 60 percent of the possession and forcing several fine saves from Ronwen Williams.

They hit the woodwork in the first half through Julián Quiñones - who had opened the scoring in the ninth minute - and on another day, they wouldn't have waited until the 67th minute before adding their second to take the clash beyond Bafana.

There are caveats of course; South Africa were playing with 10 men for almost all of the second half following Sphephelo Sithole's 50th-minute dismissal, while Themba Zwane's late (and dubious) red ultimately killed off any threat they might have mustered.