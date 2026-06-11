South Africa coach Hugo Broos - Bafana must accept 'too soft' Themba Zwane red card

MEXICO CITY -- South Africa head coach has decried the referee's decision to send of Themba Zwane in Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup opening 2-0 defeat by Mexico on Thursday, but insists that his team must reluctantly accept the decision.

Substitute Zwane was dismissed following a VAR check in the 84th minute having been deemed to have used a raised arm against Mexico defender Roberto Alvarado, despite South Africa attacking the hosts' goal at the time.

The sending off reduced Bafana Bafana to nine men following the 50th-minute dismissal of Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

"The second [red card], we can discuss," Broos told journalists after his side's opening loss. "It was the Mexican player who was blocking my player.

"It's the position of the referee, and we have to accept it also, but I don't think [it was a red], it was too soft to give that as a red card.

"The first red card, you have to accept it. Their player was going alone to the goal and Yaya fouled him, so that I can understand."

The dismissals mean that both Zwane and Sithole will be absent for South Africa's second Group A game - against Czechia in Atlanta on June 18 - but Broos insists that his side must take the setback in their stride.

"It's not nice for both players to get a red card in the first game of the World Cup," he added. "Now we have two players who cannot play the next game.

"But, we still have a lot of players, so if we show the same mentality and play the same way as today, I'm sure we will have great results in the next two games."

The three red cards in Mexico vs. South Africa is a record for the opening match of a World Cup. Yuri CORTEZ / AFP via Getty Images

Despite his optimism, Broos's Bafana rarely looked like troubling the tournament hosts in Thursday's opener, with Mexico opening the scoring in the ninth minute when Julián Quiñones capitalised on a defensive error.

With Bafana down to 10, Mexico added a second in the 67th minute, with Raúl Jiménez again making the most of space in the defensive line to double the hosts' lead.

While South Africa registered only three shots during the course of the contest - twice testing goalkeeper Raúl Rangel - El Tri had 16 attempts on goal during the fixture, highlighting their superiority.

Mexico were also reduced to 10 man in the first minute of second-half stoppage time when referee Wilton Sampaio determined that César Montes had brought down Khuliso Mudau to deny a goalscoring opportunity.

"We have seven days [to recover], these guys are professional, so I don't think there will be a problem, I'm sure there won't be," Broos concluded. "We need the next two days to get over the disappointment and the fatigue.

"From Saturday, Sunday, the guys will be ready to do good training."