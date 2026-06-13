          Sindhu faces Yamaguchi in the Australian Open semis; Archery World Cup continues: Indian Sports LIVE, June 13

          How Foo Yeen / Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJun 13, 2026, 04:16 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 13, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: The BWF Australian Open Super 500 tournament continues with PV Sindhu in action in the women's singles semifinals against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.

          • Archery: The Archery World Cup Stage 3 continues in Shanghai.

          • Chess: Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi are in action at the UzChess Cup 2026.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Archery World Cup: Dhiraj eyes a double as India medal hopes fade elsewhere

          • Athletics: Neeraj Chopra to miss Doha Diamond League

          • Badminton: Sindhu eases into Australian Open semis