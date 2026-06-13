FIFA World Cup 2026 'Moment of the Day': American Dream Gio Reyna has the US dreaming again

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has gotten off to a superb start on the pitch. It's a bigger World Cup this time, with more teams and more matches than ever before, and that means more action than ever. With so much happening every day, ESPN India attempts to pick out the one magical moment that defined the day's action.

For Day 2, we pick Giovanni Reyna's golazo against Paraguay.

*****

It's the last minute of stoppage time and USA are cruising 3-1 in their home World Cup opener against Paraguay. A sensational first half performance, led by the menace of Christian Pulisic and the goals of Folarin Balogun, had ended the match as a contest long ago -- but there remained a lingering feel of is this really the US national team (USMNT) of 2026? The second half had been a tight affair, Paraguay biting back and it felt, in the back of your head, like the US needed one more to add a bit of oomph to this statement result.

Enter stage smack-bang centre: Giovanni Reyna.

Now, not many had expected it to be Reyna taking centre stage, not in 2026, for his has been the kind of story that has littered football history for ages.... Hyper-talented youngster shines brightly as a teen and then just gradually fades away from the spotlight.

Five years ago Reyna had had US fans swooning at his potential -- by the time he was 18, he had already become a key player for Borussia Dortmund, breaking records (youngest ever goalscorer in DFB Pokal history; second youngest American scorer in the Bundesliga), and finishing high up in shortlists for awards like the Golden Boy (won that year, 2021, by Pedri with Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham finishing second). He was so good, then teammate Erling Dortmund had started calling him 'the American Dream'.

With so much going for him, the 2022 World Cup promised to be his global breakout moment, but that ended in disaster as a falling out with the then USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter snowballed into a public controversy that also saw his parents (Claudio and Danielle, both former national team players) get involved.

His club form remained good for a while (he had the second highest minutes-per-goal ratio in the 2022-'23 season across all five big European leagues), but the drop off came quite quickly. Injuries became a constant companion and with that any semblance of form deserted him. Dortmund loaned him out to Nottingham Forest, but that didn't work, and neither did a return to the Westfalonstadion. This past season he'd started just four games for new club Borussia Monchengladbach, and by now he was nowhere near a guaranteed starter for the USMNT.

Current head coach Mauricio Pochettino, though, had made it clear he was a valuable part of the squad. For a youngster who has endured so much professionally and personally (his elder brother Jack had died when Gio was just nine), Reyna had an indefatigable spirit and Pochettino looked to have identified that. It seemed evident that the coach believed that at 23 years old, Gio Reyna's script was not nearly decided. In this World Cup opener of theirs, the former wunderkind underlined that faith spectacularly.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

In that last minute of stoppage time, the US strung together 24 passes in a move that started with Tim Weah seeing a wild shot from range blocked to the ball and ended with it reaching Gio Reyna's feet at the edge of the Paraguay box. Moving the ball left, right, forward, backward, right, forward... the team had toyed with Paraguay, their reputation for defensive solidity in tatters, and as Reyna took two touches and entered the box, the SoFi stadium held its collective breath.

And then magic. Driving straight, he planted his left foot slightly wide and smashed the ball off the outside of his right -- taking defenders and goalkeeper by complete surprise -- and sending it spiralling into the back of the net. A trivela, that technique mastered only by the uber skillful, executed to perfection at the biggest stage.

With one kick of the football, Gio Reyna had put exactly the kind of exclamation point that that USMNT performance had deserved, and had simultaneously reminded everyone of his immense talent. The 'American Dream' is back, and he's got America dreaming all over again.