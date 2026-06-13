France vs. Senegal - kick-off time, team news, how to watch

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France will face Senegal on Tuesday, June 16, in a FIFA World Cup Group I fixture of tremendous historic significance at MetLife Stadium.

Senegal's history as a former French colony is a major factor behind inextricable overlap between the two countries in a footballing sense, among many others. Players with ties to both countries often have to make a call on which to represent on the biggest stage.

However, the World Cup history between these two has another layer to it: in the opening match of the 2002 tournament in Japan and South Korea, Senegal beat then-world champions France 1-0 in Seoul courtesy of Papa Bouba Diop's winner.

The Lions of Teranga would ultimately progress all the way to the quarter-finals with what was then viewed as their golden generation. Now, there is a strong argument that it has finally been surpassed by the team of the present era.

Will Sadio Mané and Senegal be able to upset title favourites France? Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Senegal won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, held belatedly in early 2022, and initially won the 2025 tournament which took place over the course of December of that year and January 2026. Senegal were subsequently stripped of the title by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) due to their walk-off over officiating in the Rabat final against Morocco.

However, their appeal sits before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). At least one arbitrator for that court, Raymond Hack, has expressed confidence that Senegal will be re-awarded their African crown.

France were unambiguously beaten in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final after winning their second title in 2018. However, Les Bleus arrive at this tournament off the back of 14 years of success and stability under head coach Didier Deschamps, with an abundance of stars and depth to back them up all over the pitch.

Iraq and Norway are the other teams in the group, so both France and Senegal will fancy their chances of progression to the round of 32. The top two teams in each of 12 groups will advance to the first knockout round in the first 48-team tournament, along with the eight best third-placed teams.

Key details

Date: Tuesday, June 16 at 21:00 CAT (20:00 BST, 15:00 local time in New Jersey)

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

How to watch: SuperSport's channels 201, 202 and 235 are scheduled to air the match in South Africa, with all games also on SportyTV. UK viewers can watch on BBC One. For viewers in the US, FOX holds the English language rights.

New World TV holds primary broadcast rights in Senegal, with RTS also holding a package. M6 and beIN SPORTS are official broadcasters in France, with beIN SPORTS showing all matches and M6 airing select fixtures.

Team news

Despite a minor back issue, William Saliba started for France in their 3-1 win over Northern Ireland, which they achieved courtesy of a Michael Olise hat-trick.

Pape Thiaw's Senegal head into the World Cup in the middle of a regeneration process, with a mixture of youngsters and experienced heads.

Expected lineups

France

GK Mike Maignan

LB Theo Hernández | CB Dayot Upamecano | CB William Saliba | RB Jules Koundé

CM Adrien Rabiot | CM Aurélien Tchouaméni

LW Michael Olise | AM Ousmane Dembélé | RW Désiré Doué

ST Kylian Mbappé

Senegal

GK Édouard Mendy

LB Ismail Jakobs | CB Moussa Niakhaté | CB Kalidou Koulibaly | RB Antoine Mendy

CM Pape Matar Sarr | CM Lamine Camara | CM Pape Gueye

LW Sadio Mané | ST Nicolas Jackson | RW Ismaïla Sarr

Stats

Kylian Mbappé sits joint-sixth in the all-time World Cup top goalscorer rankings with 12 goals across two tournaments. He needs four goals to catch up to all-time record-holder Miroslav Klose (16 goals across four tournaments).

Senegal's 1-0 win over France in the 2002 World Cup was their only documented past meeting in a men's professional international football context.