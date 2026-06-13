'Long live Morocco! - Orlando Pirates boss Abdeslam Ouaddou sends message of support to Atlas Lions

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Orlando Pirates head coach, and former Morocco defender, Abdeslam Ouaddou has send his message of support to his former team, ahead of their opening FIFA World Cup clash against Brazil on Saturday.

The Atlas Lions face Vinícius Júnior and company in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 3pm local time, as they aim to better their historic 2022 run to the semifinals, where they lost 2-0 to France.

This year's South African Premiership-winning coach, Ouaddou, who recorded 58 caps for Morocco between 2000 and 2009, wrote on Instagram: "I would like to extend my sincere support and encouragement to our national team, its technical, medical, and administrative staff, as well as to everyone who contributes to the development and international recognition of Moroccan football.

"The historic achievement accomplished during the World Cup in Qatar with Oualid Regragui will forever remain engraved in our memories. It demonstrated to the world the talent, determination, and fighting spirit of our Atlas Lions."

The former Fulham defender continued: "Today, a new chapter begins. I have full confidence in your ability to rise to this new challenge with the same commitment, ambition, and pride in representing our country at the highest level.

"I wish you, the players and the entire staff, every success in this competition. Please know that I stand with you, alongside more than 40 million Moroccans, supporting and encouraging you every step of the way on this journey.

"All the Best to our Atlas Lions and Fight Until The End. Long live Morocco!"

Morocco, who are ranked 7th in the FIFA rankings, face Scotland on June 19 and Haiti on June 24 after their clash with Brazil.