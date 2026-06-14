          Dhiraj Bommadevara eyes maiden World Cup gold at Archery World Cup: Indian Sports LIVE, June 13

          Dhiraj Bommadevara. Dean Alberga/Handout/World Archery Federation via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJun 14, 2026, 07:49 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 14, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Archery World Cup: Recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara eyes individual and mixed team gold medals

          What happened yesterday?

          • Badminton: Sindhu loses to Yamaguchi in Australian Open semifinals

          • Athletics: 110m hurdler Shirse breaks own national record in Indian Athletics Series 9

          • Badminton: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag to headline India's Asian Games squad