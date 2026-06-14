FIFA World Cup 2026 MD3 recap: Morocco hold Brazil, Qatar draw Switzerland

Open Extended Reactions

Matchday 3 of the FIFA World Cup has already seen some cracking action. Here we recount what has happened so far, with the latest match first

Still to come - Haiti vs Scotland (6.30 am kickoff - FOLLOW LIVE HERE) and Australia vs Turkiye (9.30 am kickoff)

Brazil 1 - 1 Morocco

(Vinícius 32'; Saibari 21')

A rip-roaring start by Morocco saw them peg Brazil back early and force numerous errors out of the five-time World Champions before a superb through ball from Brahim Díaz was met with a cheeky chip by Ismael Saibari, who took the onrushing Alisson Becker completely out of the game with the suddenness of his finish.

Morocco continued to press hard, but Brazil hit back with a moment of individual brilliance. Vinicius jr, anyonymous until then, played a quick and give with Bruno Guimarães on the left of the Morocco box, before squaring up Achraf Hakimi, skinning the Morocco talisman, and whipping an unstoppable finish into the far corner.

The second half was a far cagier affair, with Brazil locking down a previously porous midfield, nullifying Morocco's threat. Raphinha had the best of very chances for Brazil but couldn't do more than hit his close-range effort straight at Yassine Bounou in Morocco's goal.

Qatar 1 - 1 Switzerland

(Khoukhi 90'+4'; Embolo 17' (P))

A profligate Switzerland let a chance to go clear atop Group B slip as Qatar came up with a dramatic, late equaliser to make sure all four teams are now on one point. It is Qatar's first ever point at a World Cup.

Switzerland started well and pushed Qatar steadily back into their own half early. That pressure finally told in the 16th minute when Mahmud Abunada clattered into Remo Freuler as the Swiss midfielder chipped the Qatar keeper and looked to run around him. Breel Embolo stepped up and made no mistake from the spot.

The Swiss continued to dominate, and Abunada had to pull off a couple of stunning saves to keep Qatar in the game. Switzerland, though, were wayward with their finishing most of the time with 19 of their remarkable 26 shots going off target.

They were made to pay for their misses right at the end when Boualem Khoukhi rose high to thunder home a superb cross in from Homam Elamin.

"I was very proud about today ... our mentality, the discipline they showed today," Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui said after the match. "We needed to have our plan we needed to fulfill. We were a little bit lucky sometimes, but you need to believe and to want to have this belief and bit of luck in life and in football."