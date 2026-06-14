Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi will not be underestimated again after Casemiro humbling

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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- There was a point, late in the first half of Morocco's opening FIFA World Cup 1-1 draw on Saturday, where the contrast between Brazil's Casemiro and Ayyoub Bouaddi was impossible to ignore.

Casemiro was chasing shadows, while 18-year-old Lille midfielder Bouaddi was upright, composed, utterly comfortable, and controlling the midfield battle.

For the best part of a decade, Casemiro has been among football's benchmark defensive midfielders. He anchored one of Real Madrid's greatest sides, won five UEFA Champions League titles, and became the reference point for an entire generation of midfielders.

Two years ago, the suggestion was made - publicly - that the football has left him, although the veteran demonstrated reserves of self-belief and determination amidst unstable times at Manchester United to reaffirm his class.

Against Morocco at the MetLife Stadium, however, he was made to look every one of his 34 years.

Up against Bouaddi, making his competitive debut for Morocco, Casemiro's legs appeared heavy, his reactions slow, arriving late to duels, struggling to cover ground, playing at a different pace to the match around him, his influence diminished before he was eventually replaced at half-time.

Across from him stood an 18-year-old, the best player on the pitch, who looked as though he'd been playing at this level for a decade. One of the pair has been consigned to Manchester United's past, while the other is being increasingly discussed as part of a Premier League future.

What made Bouaddi's performance so remarkable was that he didn't merely play well, it was the manner in which he took control of the midfield battle.

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He finished the game with 87 touches - more than any other Moroccan player, with only Brazil centrebacks Gabriel and Marquinhos seeing more of the ball - and completed 91 percent of his passes attempted.

No Brazilian player completed as many successful dribbles as Bouaddi - only Azzedine Ounahi registered more - while only Lucas Paquetá drew more fouls than the Lille wonderkid.

He also made several importance defensive contributions in the heart of the park, and while there were moments in which he overreached himself or let possession slip, the intelligence with which he ran the midfield was outstanding for one so young.

There was absolutely no sense in which Bouaddi was a youngster playing his first competitive match for the national side, against Brazil, no less, at a World Cup, no less, and against former Champions League winners Casemiro and Fabinho.

Time and again, he received possession with Brazilian shirts converting on him, and emerged from the melee with the ball still at his feet.

Morocco's midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and Brazil's forward Vinicius Junior fight for the ball. Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images

In one moment, he received possession under pressure, before effortlessly rolling away from two challenges and carrying Morocco into open space. In another moment, he evaded the pressing Bruno Guimarães with a body feint so casual, it looked almost disrespectful.

There were shades of Rodri, the classy organisation, never appearing flustered, controlling the tempo with style. He looked completely assured, as though he'd been running the show for Morocco for years, and totally composed despite the context.

There was one moment, four minutes from time, while everyone around him was wilting in the heat, that Bouaddi had the confidence to applaud one of his teammates as he was waiting for the pass to arrive.

This was a player utterly at ease and unruffled at the highest level of competition, appreciating the football of his teammates.

He didn't go chasing, he didn't try too hard, he didn't get carried away, he dictated the Atlas Lions, knowing when to slow things down, when to accelerate into the pace, when to pull to a right channel to cover Achraf Hakimi.

When Brazil wrested back control, he interrupted their rhythm, knowing where to position himself, anticipating effectively, winning the ball back four times, and preventing the Selecao from imposing themselves on the contest.

Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi was playing for France's U21 side as recently as late March, and finalised his switch to Morocco in mid-May. Federico Pestellini/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

No one could have guessed that he was a debutant, and indeed, fans of Ligue 1 will know that this is nothing new.

Lille supporters have watched him control senior matches since he was 16, with the performance in the 1-0 victory against Real Madrid in 2024 an early indication of a truly sensational talent.

He already has over 60 appearances in the top flight under his belt for Lille, having only turned 18 in October.

This is why Atlas Lions head coach Mohamed Ouahbi never considered it a risk to throw Bouaddi in for his first competitive start against Brazil.

The new coach, who built his reputation with Anderlecht and Morocco's youth teams, and has been charged with infusing a more dynamic, front-foot style to this Atlas Lions side, with a view to preparing the squad for the 2030 World Cup, must be privately delighted at how Bouaddi's arrival encapsulates his 'new' Moroccan side.

He feels like the perfect footballer for modern Morocco; born and raised in France, developed in an elite European academy, a France U-21 international, surely destined for Les Bleus, but ultimately choosing to play for the North Africans.

He's ambitious, technically proficient, academically gifted - Bouaddi won a public speaking competition as a 15-year-old in Paris in 2023, and is currently pursuing a degree in physics and mathematics - and is a product both of the Moroccan diaspora and the federation's vision 2030.

Since reaching the World Cup semis in Qatar in 2022, Morocco's aim has been for the Atlas Lions to compete consistently with football's elite nations. Against Brazil they did, with Bouaddi demonstrating why he is perhaps the clearest expression of that ambition.

Morocco already knew that a special talent is arriving in their squad, but in their World Cup opener, the rest of the planet saw it too.