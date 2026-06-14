'It was no risk' to play 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi against Brazil - Morocco's Ouahbi

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- Ayyoub Bouaddi's accomplished midfield display against Brazil in his FIFA World Cup debut at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday came as no surprise to Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi, who insisted it was never a risk to start the 18-year-old.

It was the Lille player's the first senior international of his career, against the five-time world champions, after spending his teens in France's youth structures and playing for France U21 as recently as March.

The Atlas Lions took a point from the tournament's most successful team after Ismael Saibari's 21st-minute opener was cancelled out by Vinícius Júnior's strike 11 minutes later, but it was the performance of wonderkid Bouaddi that left fans purring in New York.

"It was not a risk to play him just because he's 18," Ouahbi told journalists after the match.

"I only look at players' performance, not the age of the player. He could be 35, and if he plays well, he'll play, or 17.

"I'm not the guy to be afraid of playing youngsters, we were sure and certain that he'd have a big match, and so it wasn't a risk at all - it wasn't the kind of match for taking risks against Brazil.

"Maybe it's because he's a new player that everyone's got so excited, it was his first match at international level, an important match at his young age, but he's not short of experience."

The Lille midfielder was imperious during the contest, getting the better of veteran Casemiro before he was replaced at half-time, and then dominating the midfield battle against his replacement -- another UEFA Champions League winner in Fabinho -- after the break.

Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, 18, impressed for Morocco against Brazil in his World Cup debut. MB Media/Getty Images

Despite only turning 18 in October, the France-born youngster has already racked up 63 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille having made his debut during the 2023-24 season.

His switch in international allegiance was confirmed last month, with Bouaddi subsequently making his friendly debut in a pre-tournament game against Madagascar on June 2.

"He didn't impress me [tonight] because we already know what a player he is," Ouahbi continued.

"We had a lot of meetings with him to get him to choose Morocco, and he was good. He already has a lot [of experience] in Ligue 1, it's not just about his age, he has already played more matches than others [older than him], more matches in the Champions League.

"There was also the masterclass against Real Madrid [a 1-0 victory for Lille in March 2024], and so he may only be 18, but he already has a lot of experience accumulated."

Bouaddi began the match alongside 24-year-old Neil El Aynaoui, while the introduction of 20-year-old Strasbourg midfielder Samir El Mourabet ensured that the Atlas Lions had a very youthful look in the heart of the park come the final whistle.

"In the midfield we have many for the future," Ouahbi concluded. "Ayyoub, El Aynaoui, Samir came in and did well, [26-year-old Azzedine] Ounahi, had a very good first half.

"We will be even better in the coming matches, and we have other midfielders as well, including [Sofyan] Amrabat, who can bring other qualities, and others with whom I won the U-20 World Cup who aren't with us.

"For the future, we are confident."

Morocco's Group C campaign continues against Scotland in Foxborough on June 19, before they face Haiti in Atlanta five days later.