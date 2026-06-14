Morocco 'not alarmed' by Yassine Bounou injury concern, but further tests required

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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou will undergo tests on Sunday after picking up a shoulder injury in a collision with Brazil's Raphinha in their 1-1 FIFA World Cup draw at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The 35-year-old fell to the turf clutching his upper arm after being barged into by the advancing Brazil forward in the 84th minute, having earlier appeared to be struggling with discomfort in his lower left leg.

Atlas Lions head coach Mohamed Ouahbi confirmed after the match that there were concerns about the 35-year-old's upper-body injury, but that only further tests this weekend could determine the extent of the damage.

"He had contact with his shoulder, nothing else," Ouahbi said after the match. "When I saw him, he said he'd be fine, but that there was a little contact and it hurts.

"We'll have to do some exams further, although he was able to end the match, so that's a positive, but I can't say anything else.

"Tomorrow we'll know more, although at the moment, things don't look alarming or serious, so God willing, he'll be back for the next match, and we're sure he'll have more contact in that one too."

Morocco will face Scotland in their second Group C game - in Scotland in Boston on June 19 - before concluding their group campaign against Haiti in Atlanta five days later.

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou fell to the pitch, clutching his shoulder, and a solid clash with Brazil's Raphinha at the FIFA World Cup. Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Despite being beaten by a magnificent first-half strike by Vincius Junior, cancelling out Ismael Saibari's opener, Bounou made a string of saves during the course of the contest.

He was tested on four separate occasions by Brazil's forwards, while also coming on one occasion to claim a testing high ball from the Selecao, but was particularly effective at marshalling a new-look backline.

With Nayef Aguerd ruled out of the tournament, new international Issa Diop and Chadi Riad were playing their first minutes together as a central-defensive partnership. The pair were not exposed by Brazil's wealth of attacking talent, with the South American giants struggling to prise open the inexperienced partnership.

Bounou's setback comes after a swathe of injury concerns for Morocco, with Aguerd and left winger Abde Ezzalzouli forced to leave the camp and return to their clubs for treatment after being initially named in the 26-man squad.

Noussair Mazraoui, who also suffered a shoulder injury in last Sunday's friendly draw with Norway, played 80 minutes against Brazil before he was replaced by Anass Salah-Eddine, himself absent against the Norwegians.

Sunderland's Chemsdine Talbi, struggling for fitness after a muscle injury sustained at the end of the Premier League season played his first minutes since May 17 after being introduced as a 65th-minute substitute for Brahim Díaz.