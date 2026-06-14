FIFA World Cup 2026 'Moment of the Day': Vinícius Júnior decides enough is enough, seizes the day for Brazil

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has gotten off to a superb start on the pitch. It's a bigger World Cup this time, with more teams and more matches than ever before, and that means more action than ever. With so much happening every day, ESPN India attempts to pick out the one magical moment that defined the day's action.

For Day 3, we pick a Vinícius Júnior stunner against Morocco.

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Brazil were under the cosh. Morocco were doing to Brazil what Brazil do to others, or at least they used to at these World Cups: quick passing, non-stop movement, fluid positions, the flicks and tricks and turns, overlapping fullbacks, the whole lot. Even the goal they scored had been Brazilian at heart, cheeky and flamboyant, and it looked like that would just be the start of it all. For half-an-hour, Brazil could do nothing as they chased Moroccan shadows and struggled to string three coherent passes together.

Then, in the 32nd minute, Vinícius Júnior decided enough was enough.

Until then, he'd been a bystander. His nine touches in the match had been the joint fewest of any outfielder on the pitch. It seemed the weight of that great Seleção jersey remained heavy on him; the massive shadow that Neymar Jr. left in his wake, even in his absence on the pitch, seemingly cutting out all the light to the Real Madrid man. For long now, he's remained there, the comparisons eating at him, showing just how poorer he had been for the national team than his great teammate. Take this most glaring comparison for instance: by the time they both turned 25, Neymar had had 51 goals (and 27 assists) in 75 games for Brazil, Vinícius had had eight (and seven) in 46.

In numbers and in spirit, Neymar had lifted this team on his slender shoulders and run with it, as far as he could until his body gave way. Many felt Vinícius was simply not up to the task at all. It was only natural then, that this game too would pass him by, that he would fade away even as his national team yearned for him to take the game by the scruff of its neck, to do something only the best players in the world can do, to produce a moment of magic. With Neymar ruled out today, who would rescue Brazil?

It turns out, Vinícius will. If you just let him.

Receiving the ball from Lucas Paquetá just inside the Morocco half, Vinícius turned and started running at full pelt. Reaching the penalty box via the left flank, he looked to cut in, jinking this way and that, but in front of him stood a stubborn Neil El Aynaoui and a well-placed Issa Dip. Seeing no way past the duo immediately, he played it back to Bruno Guimarães and waited, stepping back outside the penalty box and into space on the flank while he did so. Sensing what he wanted, Bruno waited for El Aynaoui to approach him before slipping it back to Vinícius. And then, that moment of individual magic.

Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Cutting inside, he waited for El Aynaoui to come rushing back before shifting to his right with violent suddenness. That movement took the defensive midfielder completely out of the equation, and with one more touch he was at the edge of the six-yard box. Without even looking up once, knowing that Yassine Bounou would be covering the near post as any good goalkeeper would, he whipped a stunning shot into the far corner. The power, the placement, the quickness of it all stunned Morocco... and brought Brazil right back into the game. Vinícius had finally taken a big Brazil game by the scruff of its neck.

He now has 4 goals in 11 games under Carlo Ancelotti (he had had 6 in 39 before that), his old Real Madrid manager bringing out his best yet again. "He was very dangerous," said Ancelotti about his main man after the match. "I think he has everything in his power to have a great World Cup."

And well it might be. This Brazil team are still, as Rob Dawson put it, 'a work in progress', but they've now got one thing going for them: Vinícius Júnior seems to have decided enough is enough... that now he is ready to seize the day in Seleção yellow.