Indian women's hockey team defeat USA in FIH Nations Cup: Indian Sports LIVE, June 15

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 15, 2026.
What's on today?
Hockey: Indian women's team face USA in FIH Nations Cup opener
What happened yesterday?
Archery: Dhiraj completes golden double with first individual World Cup gold.
Hockey: India (M) go down to Netherlands in Pro League.
Athletics: India announce 32-member squad for Commonwealth Games, Neeraj needs qualification mark.