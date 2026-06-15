          Indian women's hockey team defeat USA in FIH Nations Cup: Indian Sports LIVE, June 15

          Salima Tete. Adimazes
          • ESPN staffJun 15, 2026, 06:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 15, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Hockey: Indian women's team face USA in FIH Nations Cup opener

          What happened yesterday?

          • Archery: Dhiraj completes golden double with first individual World Cup gold.

          • Hockey: India (M) go down to Netherlands in Pro League.

          • Athletics: India announce 32-member squad for Commonwealth Games, Neeraj needs qualification mark.