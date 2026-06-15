          FIFA World Cup 2026 MD4 recap: Japan hold Netherlands, Amad scores late winner, Germany win big

          AP Photo/Julio Cortez
          • ESPN staffJun 15, 2026, 01:26 AM

          Matchday 4 of the FIFA World Cup has seen goals flow in across the matches. Here we recount what has happened so far, with the latest match first.

          Ivory Coast - Ecuador

          (Amad 90')

          An end-to-end physical encounter that saw both sides miss plenty of chances and saw the woodwork at both ends disturbed repeatedly was decided by a late Amad goal as Ivory Coast joined Germany with three points at the end of matchday 1 in Group E.

          Returning to the World Cup after 12 years away, the result was a statement, coming as it did against one of the best defensive sides in the world. (More to follow)

          Netherlands 2 - 2 Japan

          (van Dijk 50', Summerville 64'; Nakamura 57', Kamada 88')

          A slow burn first half gave away to a goal-filled second as both Netherlands and Japan showed their technical quality in the Group F opener.

          Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring for the Netherlands in the 50th minute, when he looped -- almost curved -- a delicious header into the far post off Ryan Gravenberch's excellent delivery. Keito Nakamura promptly equalised for Japan with a screamer from the edge of the box.

          Crysencio Summerville upped the minutes later as he raced down the right, used Denzel Dumfries run as a decoy and whipped a sensational hit into the far bottom corner. 2-1 up, the Dutch coach Ronald Koeman opted to shut up shop, and it appeared they would keep Japan at bay.

          Until, that is, Koki Ogawa outjumped Van Dijk to flick a header goalward in the 88th minute. It took a deflection of an unwitting Daichi Kamada and slammed into the net as Japan ensured they took away a share of the spoils.

          Germany 7 - 1 Curacao

          (Nmecha 6', Schlotterbeck 38', Havertz 45' +5' (P), Musiala 47', Brown 68', Undav 78'; Comenencia 21')

          Germany opened their 2026 World Cup campaign with a big win, hitting seven past debutants Curacao. Felix Nmecha opened the scoring early with a lovely finish from the edge of the box and it appeared they would run away with it early... but Curacao had a surprise in store. Livanp Comenencia finished off a rapid counterattack with a neat finish from the edge of the box to pull the score level at 1-1.

          A hydration break soon followed and that broke the debutant's momentum. Nico Schlotterbeck made it 2-1 with a free header at a corner while Kai Havertz stepped up to convert a penalty awarded after a trip on Nmecha.

          Jamal Musiala started the second half with intent and added a quick fourth and that set the tone for the rest of the match as Nathaniel Brown, sub Deniz Undav and Havertz again made it a 7-1 rout.