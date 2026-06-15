FIFA World Cup 2026 MD4 recap: Japan hold Netherlands, Amad scores late winner, Germany win big

Open Extended Reactions

Matchday 4 of the FIFA World Cup has seen goals flow in across the matches. Here we recount what has happened so far, with the latest match first.

Still to come, Sweden vs Tunisia: and you can FOLLOW THAT LIVE HERE

Ivory Coast - Ecuador

(Amad 90')

An end-to-end physical encounter that saw both sides miss plenty of chances and saw the woodwork at both ends disturbed repeatedly was decided by a late Amad goal as Ivory Coast joined Germany with three points at the end of matchday 1 in Group E.

Returning to the World Cup after 12 years away, the result was a statement, coming as it did against one of the best defensive sides in the world. (More to follow)

Netherlands 2 - 2 Japan

(van Dijk 50', Summerville 64'; Nakamura 57', Kamada 88')

A slow burn first half gave away to a goal-filled second as both Netherlands and Japan showed their technical quality in the Group F opener.

Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring for the Netherlands in the 50th minute, when he looped -- almost curved -- a delicious header into the far post off Ryan Gravenberch's excellent delivery. Keito Nakamura promptly equalised for Japan with a screamer from the edge of the box.

Crysencio Summerville upped the minutes later as he raced down the right, used Denzel Dumfries run as a decoy and whipped a sensational hit into the far bottom corner. 2-1 up, the Dutch coach Ronald Koeman opted to shut up shop, and it appeared they would keep Japan at bay.

Until, that is, Koki Ogawa outjumped Van Dijk to flick a header goalward in the 88th minute. It took a deflection of an unwitting Daichi Kamada and slammed into the net as Japan ensured they took away a share of the spoils.

Germany 7 - 1 Curacao

(Nmecha 6', Schlotterbeck 38', Havertz 45' +5' (P), Musiala 47', Brown 68', Undav 78'; Comenencia 21')

Germany opened their 2026 World Cup campaign with a big win, hitting seven past debutants Curacao. Felix Nmecha opened the scoring early with a lovely finish from the edge of the box and it appeared they would run away with it early... but Curacao had a surprise in store. Livanp Comenencia finished off a rapid counterattack with a neat finish from the edge of the box to pull the score level at 1-1.

A hydration break soon followed and that broke the debutant's momentum. Nico Schlotterbeck made it 2-1 with a free header at a corner while Kai Havertz stepped up to convert a penalty awarded after a trip on Nmecha.

Jamal Musiala started the second half with intent and added a quick fourth and that set the tone for the rest of the match as Nathaniel Brown, sub Deniz Undav and Havertz again made it a 7-1 rout.