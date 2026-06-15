FIFA World Cup 2026 'Moment of the Day': Amad's touch of genius

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has gotten off to a superb start on the pitch. It's a bigger World Cup this time, with more teams and more matches than ever before, and that means more action than ever. With so much happening every day, ESPN India attempts to pick out the one magical moment that defined the day's action.

For Day 4, we pick a Amad Diallo's late winner for Ivory Coast against Ecuador.

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One touch. When it's a touch of genius, one touch is all it takes.

Ecuador had come into the World Cup as one of the most defensively organized sides on the planet. Across 18 qualification matches in South America, they had conceded just five goals (next best Argentina conceded 10). For 89 minutes they had held Ivory Coast at bay, giving as good as they got (sometimes better), and were well on the way to deserved point. With Curacao in the group and those third placed slots available, this would be a good point for both sides.

In the 90th minute, though, Amad got a touch, a touch of pure genius.

Coming on as a second half sub, Amad had turned the game Ivory Coast's way with his direct dribbling and willingness to commit forward. In fact, no one across either team had pulled off more successful take-ons than him (5), and he had Ecuador on toast every time he got the ball at his feet. He had had an on-and-off season at Manchester United, where he'd played right wingback for Ruben Amorim before being shifted forward to winger by Michael Carrick, and while the goals didn't come, he'd shown Old Trafford just how impactful his dribbling could be... and now, the World Cup was his stage. Curiously, though, he didn't burn the previously fire-proof Ecuador with one of those mazy runs -- the dribbling part came from a most unlikely source (for those who don't watch him regularly): centre-back-turned-makeshift-right back Wilfried Singo.

As Singo galloped forward, too fast for those chasing him, too far out for those covering the more realistic threats in the middle, Amad slowed down. With everyone - defender and attacker alike - moving into the Ecuadorean box, Amad's lack of movement created space in the middle where previously there was none. Singo, in full flight, noticed that clever bit of non-movement and smacked a bouncing ball square to Amad, who by then was just inside the box, while his would-be markers were already near the penalty spot.

At that moment, most players would have taken a touch. The bouncing ball was dangerous to hit first time, besides with the goal ahead of him covered by the considerable frames of Jackson Porozo (6'3") and Piero Hincapié (6'0") and goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez (6'2") covering the near post well, that would anyway have been the automatic choice for most. Amad, though, knew that if he did that, he'd be smothered: either by Porozo and Hincapie, or Moisés Caicedo, who was at his heels by then.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

And so, he did something extraordinary: allowing the ball to bobble along across him before opening the face of his left boot and gently guiding it to the far post with just the right amount of outward curve to beat a diving Galindez. The shot had been more a suggestion than a smack, Amad politely inviting the ball to go where he wanted to... and the ball followed.

The lateness of the goal, the magic of it, broke Ecuador and the score remained 1-0. For Amad this was another exhibition of his clutchness - of the seven goals he's scored for Ivory Coast (across 20 appearances), five have been winners (including an 84th minute winner against France a few days ago). He is now the youngest Ivorian to score at a World Cup, and it was the latest winning goal by a sub in a World Cup since Francesco Totti in 2006. It also saw his nation beat a South American team for the first time ever.

And all it took was a touch. A touch of genius.