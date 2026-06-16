Indian women's hockey team beat Japan in FIH Nations Cup: Indian Sports LIVE, June 16

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 16, 2026.
What's on today?
Hockey: Indian women's team up against Japan in FIH Nations Cup
Macau Open badminton: Isharani, George to lead India's charge
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: Deepika scores brace as India rally to beat USA 3-2 in Nations Cup
Athletics: Neeraj Chopra to return to action at Doha Diamond League
Boxing: Deepak, Poonam progress as seven other Indian boxers suffer defeat in China
Athletics: Odisha dominate as depleted field marks Athletics Series 11 meet
Asian Games: Sumit Nagal, Sahaja Yamalapalli to lead Indian tennis contingent.