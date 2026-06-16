          Indian women's hockey team beat Japan in FIH Nations Cup: Indian Sports LIVE, June 16

          Savita Punia. Hockey India
          • ESPN staffJun 16, 2026, 04:19 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 16, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Hockey: Indian women's team up against Japan in FIH Nations Cup

          • Macau Open badminton: Isharani, George to lead India's charge

          What happened yesterday?

          • Hockey: Deepika scores brace as India rally to beat USA 3-2 in Nations Cup

          • Athletics: Neeraj Chopra to return to action at Doha Diamond League

          • Boxing: Deepak, Poonam progress as seven other Indian boxers suffer defeat in China

          • Athletics: Odisha dominate as depleted field marks Athletics Series 11 meet

          • Asian Games: Sumit Nagal, Sahaja Yamalapalli to lead Indian tennis contingent.