Dider Deschamps backs Ousmane Dembele to find PSG form with France

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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- Didier Deschamps has backed his Ballon d'Or-winning forward Ousmane Dembélé to begin to show his Paris Saint-Germain form with the national side, amidst increasing discontent back home with his performances in a France shirt.

Dembele, the current Ballon d'Or holder, saw his international profile rise after an outstanding season with PSG in 24-25 as he won a treble, was Ligue 1 top scorer, and was named UEFA Champions League Player of the Season.

He maintained those successes last term, again winning the league and UCL, but injury problems have limited his impact with Deschamps urging caution for one of his would-be star men.

Deschamps told journalists on Monday, ahead of their FIFA World Cup opener against Senegal: "He started the season strongly but then had to have several breaks due to injuries. When you're playing every three or four days it can have an impact.

"Because of the Ballon d'Or, he's also in the spotlight, but Ousmane remains focused and concentrated, just like the rest of the squad.

"There's a desire for him to be as good and decisive as he is as regularly as with PSG, although this season, the physical difficulties he's faced means that he's missed quite a few games."

Given competition for places in France's attack, Dembele's spot is under some scrutiny, despite Deschamps' faith, with the forward largely struggling to bring his club form to international football since making his debut in 2016.

Ousmane Dembele recently won the UEFA Champions League with PSG, and is under pressure to replicate his club form with France at the FIFA World Cup. Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

He was criticised back home for his performance against Northern Ireland in a pre-World Cup friendly, while seven goals in 59 international appearances is a poor return, particularly given the impact the 29-year-old has had with PSG.

At Euro 2021, he only featured in the first two matches before suffering a knee injury, and was withdrawn during the first half of the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina following an ineffective display.

On the field, the chemistry he once begun to cultivate with Kylian Mbappé for one season in Paris has yet to materialise for France. With the Real Madrid superstar commandeering a central role, Dembele has often found himself shunted out to the left flank for France, where he has struggled to be as influential as he is for PSG.

Nonetheless, Deschamps still holds out hope that the forward can emerge as a difference-maker for Les Bleus at the World Cup: "If we have Ousmane at his top level, it's a big plus for the squad. We'll give him time.

"Of course he had to play the Champions League final with PSG, and we have to take this into consideration from a physical standpoint, and even more importantly, from a psychological standpoint."

France and Senegal meet at the MetLife Stadium in New York-New Jersey on Tuesday, before Deschamps' side face Iraq in Philadelphia six days later. Their Group I campaign concludes in Boston against Norway on June 26.