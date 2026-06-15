PWHL's Las Vegas expansion team names Kim Weiss coach

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LAS VEGAS -- The PWHL's expansion team in Las Vegas made it official on Monday by naming Kim Weiss as coach.

The 37-year-old Weiss makes the jump to the women's game after completing her second season as an assistant with the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles. The team lost Game 7 of the AHL Western Conference finals to Chicago last week.

Weiss becomes the PWHL's fourth women's coach entering next season, doubling the league's total from last season -- with Vancouver still having a vacancy. In Colorado, Weiss was the second woman to be a full-time assistant in the NHL or AHL, joining now-former Seattle Kraken assistant Jessica Campbell.

She is reunited with Las Vegas general manager Dominique DiDia, as the two were teammates at Trinity College. Weiss eventually became an assistant coach for the Connecticut-based school's men's team -- the first woman to do so at the Division III level.

"Throughout her coaching career, Kim has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to develop players, build strong team cultures, and achieve success at the highest levels of the game," DiDia said. "Her accomplishments across both the NCAA and AHL speak for themselves, and her hockey expertise and communication skills make her one of the most respected leaders in the sport."

DiDia had previously announced she was closing in on an agreement to hire Weiss. The PWHL added four franchises in growing to 12 for next season. And the hiring comes two days before the league's draft in Detroit.