Senegal coach calls on NY/NJ to show up for team, without home fans due to visa policies

How are Senegal fans feeling ahead of their matchup vs. France? (3:10)

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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has called on the country's diaspora community in New York and beyond to put their full backing behind the team when they face France in their FIFA World Cup opener on Tuesday.

Thiaw begged the fans in the USA to make up for the home-based supporters who were unable to travel to watch the team.

Senegal will be without their traditional fans at this World Cup due to visa restrictions imposed on the country by the US government, with the West African nation one of several countries from the continent whose fans must pay higher fees to enter the United States, and are more likely to be denied visas.

The Teranga Lions are typically well supported at international tournaments by their organised supporter groups, including the Gaindé, who are regularly seen painted in the Senegalese flag and dancing during matches.

"It's a political subject, and generally I prefer to stick to sports," head coach Thiaw told journalists on Monday, "but of course, we'd like to have our fans with us.

"They push us, especially in tough moments, but we won't have them with us."

Instead, Senegal are expecting to be backed by France-based Senegalese supporters, as well as a sizeable expatriate and diaspora community based in North America.

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw. Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Notably, in Manhattan, there is a Senegalese community estimated to be almost 20,000 strong centred around the 'Little Senegal' enclave in Central Harlem, while Chicago and Montreal also have significant diaspora communities.

Thiaw believes that these North America-based fans can help compensate for the supporters unable to travel from Africa.

"We do have a major Senegalese community here, and we know the Senegalese are very patriotic," he added. "They love their national team.

"You'll see it tomorrow, and you won't believe that there aren't any Senegalese people travelling from Senegal.

"They do very good things here, and I'm sure tomorrow that we'll have Senegalese supporters and fans with us, and that they'll support us."

The 45-year-old believes that passionate, vocal support from the stands could make the difference for the two-time African champions in a match that he's anticipating to be a tight and hotly contested affair.

"It's going to be a tough game with strong players on the [France] team," he concluded. "We know how important it is to start the competition well.

"It's important to gain trust early on and to help with the team spirit. We're aware of that, and it's not going to be easy, but we're prepared and ready to face this team.

"We have weapons of our own, and we can beat any team if we do things right."

After their opener against France, Senegal remain in New York for their second group game against Norway on Monday.

They conclude their Group I campaign against Iraq in Toronto on June 26, where more Africa-based fans are expected to come and see the national side in action given the more favourable visa conditions to enter Canada.