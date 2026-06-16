World Cup 2026 - Updates, news on June 16 feat. Senegal, Algeria build up

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After a less than ideal start to the tournament, Africa is now seeing significant success at the FIFA World Cup. Monday's games saw Cape Verde carve out a draw against Spain and Egypt impress in a 1-1 draw with Belgium.

Meanwhile, Tunisia have hired Herve Renard as they seek to turn their fortunes around after a disappointing 5-1 loss in their opener against Sweden.

Today, Senegal will face France in a repeat of an iconic 2002 FIFA World Cup face-off, which saw the Lions of Teranga upset the then-world champions 1-0.

Kick-off in that game in East Rutherford is at 9 p.m. CAT (7 p.m. GMT) before Algeria face Argentina in a late (or early for fans watching in Africa) kickoff in Kansas City (3 a.m. CAT on Wednesday).

- World Cup Last Dance: Messi's epilogue to an epic Argentina story

- Ed Dove - Senegal beating France won't be as big a shock as it was in 2002

- Tunisia have hired Herve Renard as their new head coach

Keep an eye out, too, for the latest from ESPN ahead of Wednesday's clashes between Portugal and DR Congo in Houston and Ghana and Panama in Toronto.

On Thursday, South Africa will look to bounce back from their opening day defeat to Mexico as they face Czechia in Atlanta.

- World Cup today -- live updates and news as it happened on June 15.