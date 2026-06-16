World Cup 2026 - Updates, news on June 16 as Senegal prepare to face France, Tunisia hire Herve Renard

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After a less than ideal start to the tournament, Africa is now seeing significant success at the FIFA World Cup. Monday's games saw Cabo Verde carve out a draw against Spain before Egypt impressed in a 1-1 draw with Belgium, while Tunisia have hired Herve Renard as they seek to turn their fortunes around after a disappointing 5-1 loss in their opener against Sweden.

Tonight, Senegal will face France in a repeat of an iconic 2002 FIFA World Cup faceoff, which saw the Lions of Teranga upset the then-world champions 1-0. Kick-off in that game in East Rutherford is at 9 p.m. CAT (7 p.m. GMT) before Algeria face Argentina in an evening kickoff in Kansas City (3 a.m. CAT on Wednesday).

- France head coach Didier Deschamps has denied revenge will be a motivator for France against Senegal.

- Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has called upon the diaspora to rally behind his team after fans faced Visa issues.

- Tunisia have hired Herve Renard as their new head coach.

Keep an eye out, too, for the latest from ESPN ahead of Wednesday's clashes between Portugal and DR Congo in Houston and Ghana and Panama in Toronto.

On Thursday, South Africa will look to bounce back from their opening day defeat to Mexico as they face Czechia in Atlanta.

- World Cup today -- live updates and news as it happened on June 15.