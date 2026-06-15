FIFA World Cup 2026 'Moment of the Day': Vozinha saves Cape Verde's dream

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has gotten off to a superb start on the pitch. It's a bigger World Cup this time, with more teams and more matches than ever before, and that means more action than ever. With so much happening every day, ESPN India attempts to pick out the one magical moment that defined the day's action.

For Day 5, we pick a Vozinha save in Cape Verde's incredible draw against Spain.

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Mikel Oyarzabal was sure this was it.

He had just created a new record: the first player since these records started in 1966 to go half an hour without touching the ball at a World Cup match, but he knew it was the quality of touches that mattered not the quantity. And this would do it.

For 38 minutes, Cape Verde had kept Spain out -- debutant underdogs keeping the reigning European champions and big World Cup favourites scoreless. It was making for a great story, but now time was up on the dream, the alarm was about to go off.

In front of him was carnage. Rushed by the Cape Verde goalkeeper, Ferran Torres had just hit the crossbar after Marc Cucurella cushioned a header into his path. The keeper coming might have thrown Torres off, but it gave Oyarzabal the perfect opportunity -- for once the keeper was stranded. As the ball bounced off the bar and back into the danger area, he was first to it... and looped an accurate header seemingly destined for the back of the net.

Just as it got there, though, the keeper leapt high where he stood (he had no time to backpedal and attempt a more regulation save) and tipped it firmly over the crossbar.

Oyarzabal couldn't believe it. Just milliseconds ago, the keeper had been on the floor, beaten by Torres and clattered into by his own defender. How had he gotten up that fast? How had he not given up?

The answer to the first question is athleticism and awareness. The answer to the second, though, is far more instructive -- and tells you in one man's story, just why the World Cup, indeed why sport, is such a special, special endeavour.

Vozinha made seven saves as Cape Verde held Spain to a 0-0 draw. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

That goalkeeper who pulled off that save hadn't become a professional footballer until he turned 25. On Tuesday, aged 40, he was diving around and keeping a clean sheet against Spain, the save of Oyarzabal the pick of the bunch, as he led his nation to a stunning 0-0 result.

If Josimar 'Vozinha' Dias had ever embraced the concept of 'giving up', he wouldn't ever have made it here, onto the biggest stage of them all.... So why would he do it now?

Born and brought up on the tiny archipelago of Cape Verde (10 islands with a combined population of half a million and a total area of ~4,000 square km), there weren't many opportunities to develop as a footballer for Vozinha (meaning "little voice" a nickname given by his grandparents) growing up. Initially a striker, his father had wanted to name him Valdano (after the Argentine great Jorge Valdano), "but the authorities didn't allow it," he told ESPN Brasil. Instead, he became Josimar (after the Brazilian great), and as he kept playing, he went from striker to goalkeeper.

Without a clear path to a professional career, he kept at it, playing for amateur clubs in the archipelago before deciding he needed to venture out to make a career out of this sport.

- Cape Verde GK Vozinha stopped World Cup favorites Spain ... then gained 5M followers

Dismissing thoughts of giving up, he moved to Angola in 2011 and signed his first professional contract with Progresso do Sambizanga. Inside six months made his Cape Verde debut... against African giants Cameroon. And kept a clean sheet. "The first game he played I was scared because I didn't know what he was capable of," Fernando Neves, Vozinha's captain and centre-back on the day, told the Guardian. "But after 10 minutes I wasn't scared."

From Angola he travelled to Moldova, Portugal, Cyprus, Slovakia before ending back in Portugal where he currently plays for mid-table second division side Chaves. All the while, though, he kept goal for Cape Verde, racking up 88 caps before the World Cup, leading them on an unlikely run through CAF qualifying over the past couple of years, comfortably topping a group that had heavyweights Cameroon and Libya. In that qualifying run, Vozinha kept seven clean sheets in 10 games.

Now, on World Cup debut for him and his nation, he's kept another. Spain took 27 shots, seven on target, and he saved all of them. After the match, he broke into tears, remembering his grandparents (who had died a few years ago) and his mother (because Cape Verde is on a list of nations where citizens have to put up a massive bond, over the visa fee to get a US visa, she couldn't get one), and overwhelmed by the emotion of putting Cape Verde in the global football spotlight.

play 1:08 Viral Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's 'dream came true'

"I would tell 18-year-old Vozinha to be really proud of himself. He worked a lot," he told Fox after the match. "To be honest I never dreamt of stuff like this when I was a kid, but after this game I can tell my younger version that it was all worth it."

"I [have] worked hard all my life for this, for this moment, for this dream. A lot of generations in the past were dreaming of this, they didn't achieve it, many ex-players from our national team... And now the dream has come true."

As Oyarzabal and Spain found out in that one moment, Vozinha was determined to make sure that this Cape Verde dream would not end in anything but tears of joy.