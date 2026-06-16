Former South Africa stars urge Hugo Broos to change course at FIFA World Cup

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Teko Modise, Kermit Erasmus and Luvuyo Memela are among the former Bafana Bafana stars who have called on head coach Hugo Broos to change the team's approach for Thursday's clash with Czechia in Atlanta

Modise, a former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns great who represented Bafana at the 2010 World Cup, led the way in the SuperSport studios - where he now works as a pundit.

In response to Broos' suggestion that Bafana Bafana had "played a good game" in their 2-0 loss to Mexico on June 11, which saw the Belgian mentor field a surprise 5-3-2 starting formation without Oswin Appollis or Relebohile Mofokeng, Modise did not mince his words.

"You were the one that put this 11, this system all together," Modise said on SuperSport TV. "You can't come out and tell us as a country that things have been well. Which game were you watching?"

"Of course, you did not do that intentionally, but once we conceded that goal, we consistently struggled in terms of playing. You have the players that are able to play and yet again you still have five at the back in the second half...hoping."

"Even if it's true that the level is too high"

"How do u say that for the world to know. The World Cup just started. We can't believe in our boys more than u." — Kermit Romeo Erasmus (@Erasmus_95) June 12, 2026

Modise was not alone in his dissent. Ex-Pirates, Sundowns and Feyenoord winger/striker Kermit Erasmus wrote - apparently in response to Broos' suggestion that the level at the World Cup is beyond what his players are accustomed to - on X: "Even if it's true that the level is too high, how do you say that for the world to know. The World Cup just started. We can't believe in our boys more than you."

On Monday evening, former Pirates and Bafana Bafana winger/attacking midfielder Luvuyo Memela added his voice to the criticism of Broos' approach.

Saluting Cape Verde for their performance in a 0-0 shutout of Spain, Memela said in an Instagram story: "All the African teams I have watched so far - they are playing their style of play - unlike us. [We are] worrying about losing, when we know we've got only three games guaranteed. One down, two games to go. It's better to lose a fight on our two feet than being on our knees. Come on, Coach. It's your last dance - handbrake down."

Broos has generally had more admirers than critics throughout his five-year stint as Bafana Bafana head coach. However, he now faces an uphill battle to convince the nation that this team has what it takes to become the first ever South Africa side to make the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup.