Quan Horn in at flyhalf to replace injured Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu for Springboks against Barbarians

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Rassie Erasmus has handed Quan Horn an unexpected start at flyhalf for the Springboks' clash with the Barbarians in Gqeberha on Saturday, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu out injured.

The Stormers flyhalf's ankle injury is expected to keep him out for a significant portion of the Test season for the Boks. Handré Pollard and Manie Libbok have been his usual competitors for a Springbok starting berth.

Siya Kolisi will captain a side featuring several of the players which have driven the Boks' success in recent years. However, in trademark Erasmus fashion, the Springbok coach has left some room for experimentation.

The most notable surprises came at flyhalf. Horn has one Springbok cap and scored a try in that July 2024 Test against Portugal. However, Lions fans are more accustomed to seeing him at fullback than at no.10. Erasmus made another bold call on the bench in this position, selecting Junior Springbok Vusi Moyo as backup.

Riley Norton (lock) and Carlu Sadie (prop) are the only uncapped players in the starting XV, while Moyo is joined by fellow uncapped players JJ Kotze (hooker) and Paul de Villiers (loose forward) on the bench.

"We said from the outset that we wanted to give a few players returning from injury and others who have been playing overseas game time in this match, while at the same time exposing some of the younger players on our radar to top-class international rugby, and we believe this squad reflects those objectives," said Erasmus.

"We have been very impressed with the way the new players have jumped straight into action and grasped our systems and structures, and we are excited to see what they can do alongside some of our regular Springbok players, as we build for what will be a challenging season with the Nations Championship and Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series approaching."

South Africa A, under the guidance of Mzwandile Stick and captained by Vincent Tshituka, will face Zimbabwe in a 12h00 CAT kick-off at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, before Erasmus' Boks face the Barbarians at 15h00.

Springboks: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Quan Horn, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Riley Norton, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Ox Nche.

Replacements: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Zachary Porthen, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Vusi Moyo.