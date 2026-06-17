2026 PWHL draft: Top prospects, what you need to know

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The Professional Women's Hockey League has four new expansion teams and will welcome its largest influx of talent ever when the draft takes place on June 17.

The league's 12 clubs will have a record-high 235 players to choose from through their six-round event, with declarations from 128 forwards, 68 defenders and 40 goaltenders. It'll be the PWHL's first-ever expansion team - the Vancouver Goldeneyes - holding the top pick in Wednesday's event at Fox Theatre in Detroit.

The draft will consist of six rounds -- the full draft order is available here -- with 72 total players finding new professional homes.

The PWHL has been busy in recent weeks announcing four brand-new clubs in Hamilton, Las Vegas, San Jose and its draft-host Detroit. That presents more opportunity than ever for prospective skaters to land in hockey-hungry markets eager to start building their own histories.

And the draft's top prospects are elated about making their mark. There are five U.S. gold medalists fresh from their victory at the 2026 Games in Milan among 23 draft-eligible women for this upcoming season, including that tournament's MVP and Best Defender, Caroline Harvey.

The Wisconsin Badgers blueliner, 23, is widely projected as the draft's No. 1 pick following an impressive four-year collegiate tenure that featured her best stats ever in 2025-26 (18 goals and 64 points in 33 games) and another two goals and seven points in seven games at the Olympics.

Harvey has enjoyed some unique -- and successful -- stints in hockey up to this point, and is determined not to let any mounting pressure about what's ahead in the draft take away from her pure love of the game going into this next chapter, wherever that is.

"No matter what team I go to, I'm taking an open mind and embracing all the new opportunities, new teammates, new everything," she told ESPN. "Change can be hard, but I like it, I like the new situations. Just knowing that I fully was present in this process, that I make the most of the situation, and go in with a clear mind is what matters. I'm not placing expectations on myself [as a rookie], I'm not trying to hit certain milestones, I just want to have fun, and everything will work out the way it's supposed to."

Caroline Harvey has already displayed world-class abilities at a young age. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

One of Harvey's Olympic teammates -- University of Minnesota forward Abbey Murphy -- says she's still "on a high" from what the U.S. women were able to achieve overseas. And that's actually increased the 24-year-old's anticipation of what's coming when she's slotted in the PWHL with the chance to chase yet another kind of championship.

"This opportunity is super unique for us," Murphy said. "It's a pretty stacked draft class this year, which is exciting. For me and my family, I think it's just really opened our eyes to be really grateful for what's opening up for me, and them. I'm not really sure what to expect, but you have to kind of go with the flow. Everything is going to work out. We're just happy to be here and have the opportunity to look forward to the draft and even have something like this."

Abbey Murphy was another key member of the U.S. team that won gold in Milan. AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Harvey's fellow Badgers' defender (and U.S. gold medalist) Laila Edwards, 22, is similarly appreciative to see how the PWHL has grown so quickly when just four years ago, a league like this didn't even exist for women. Now, hundreds of hockey players will have homes in the professional ranks at a level they'd previously never considered.

"It's crazy to say -- I have the opportunity to live out my dream," she said. "It probably won't even feel real until my name is called. I've been experiencing so many emotions, like chills and excitement. It's such a great opportunity to even think this is a possibility, that I can suit up in a professional league, where I don't think I'll have to work a second job just to be living comfortably. This is our reality now, and I think about the women [in the past] who made it possible and giving back to those people who have done what they've done for the game is top of my list of things I want to do."

Laila Edwards, who made history in 2023 as the first Black woman to play for Team USA, helped the U.S. win gold at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Edwards should have every chance to pay it forward once she's selected in Wednesday's showcase. The Ohio native is in great company -- with Harvey, Murphy, and other top prospects like Wisconsin's Kirstin Simms and Penn State's Tessa Janecke -- all of whom are eager to see the PWHL into its next phase after a historic 2025-26 run. The PWHL was the first women's league to surpass one million fans in a single season, with an average of over 9,300 spectators per game.

It still feels to the next wave of talent that the PWHL is just scratching the surface of its ultimate potential. And they'll be an integral part of seeing the league reach new heights.

"It's been incredible to see what they've done so far," Murphy said. "Teams are selling out Madison Square Garden, selling out TD Garden. It's just incredibly special, even for me, just watching it on TV. And just having something to look forward to, with the upcoming draft, and the girls that worked so hard to make this happen, and for us to dream about it, since we were little kids, and for us to be in this spot now, we're all pretty ecstatic."