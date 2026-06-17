Indian hockey team takes on Germany in FIH Pro League: Indian Sports LIVE, June 17

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 17, 2026.
What's on today?
Hockey: Indian men's team takes on Germany in FIH Pro League match (11 PM)
Badminton: India's younger players in action at Macau Open
Squash: Asian Doubles Squash Championships begins in Norway
Athletics: The Indian Athletics Series is underway in Surat.
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: India beat Japan 2-1 to qualify women's Nations Cup semi
Athletics: Kiran Pahal wins women's 400m gold at Indian Athletics Series
Equestrian: Indian squads for Asian Games announced
Badminton: Rounak Chouhan enters Macau Open main draw