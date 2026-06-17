Indian hockey team takes on Germany in FIH Pro League: Indian Sports LIVE, June 17

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 17, 2026.

What's on today?

Hockey: Indian men's team takes on Germany in FIH Pro League match (11 PM)

Badminton: India's younger players in action at Macau Open

Squash : Asian Doubles Squash Championships begins in Norway

Athletics: The Indian Athletics Series is underway in Surat.

What happened yesterday?