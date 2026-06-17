          Indian hockey team takes on Germany in FIH Pro League: Indian Sports LIVE, June 17

          Harmanpreet Singh. Hockey India.
          • ESPN staffJun 17, 2026, 04:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 17, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Hockey: Indian men's team takes on Germany in FIH Pro League match (11 PM)

          • Badminton: India's younger players in action at Macau Open

          • Squash: Asian Doubles Squash Championships begins in Norway

          • Athletics: The Indian Athletics Series is underway in Surat.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Hockey: India beat Japan 2-1 to qualify women's Nations Cup semi

          • Athletics: Kiran Pahal wins women's 400m gold at Indian Athletics Series

          • Equestrian: Indian squads for Asian Games announced

          • Badminton: Rounak Chouhan enters Macau Open main draw