Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic thanks Lawrence locals for warm welcome in Kansas

Algeria head coach Vladimir Petkovic hopes the backing from locals at their base in Lawrence, Kansas, can give them the edge when they face Argentina in their FIFA World Cup opener.

Clips of Algeria's heart-warming backing in the 100,000-population city of Lawrence have become one of the wholesome stories of the tournament so far, with local fans showering the North Africans with love upon arriving at their base camp.

"I hope that all neutrals will cheer on Algeria because it's been a wonderful feeling to have a great helping hand even in our open training session," Petkovic told journalists. "We've had some real positive vibes.

"[It's] not just the Algerian population, but also locals in the United States living in this area. We'll try and give them something back.

"We've tried to organise certain visits over the last days, to get closer to the people of Lawrence."

As well as chants of 'One, two, three, vive l'Algerie' ringing out around Lawrence streets, Algeria have also opened their training to thousands of Lawrence residents as a way of connecting more effectively with their newfound community in the small college town which they've made their home.

"Seeing five thousand, six thousand people that first evening outside my hotel gave me goosebumps," Petkovic added.

"We had that open training session as well, and saw so many US citizens with scarves for us, so much support, who wanted to celebrate this moment with our team."

In one viral clip, which has received over 11 million clips, one elderly Lawrence resident explains why he was so overjoyed by Algeria's decision to base themselves where they have done.

"I was so happy that they chose our town as their base camp," he told visiting media. "We know Mediterranean Sea and we know the south part is in the Sahara desert, and we know they gained independence from France around the time I was born.

"We don't know too much, but we want to welcome [them] here."

Over 500 locals are estimated to have been present at the team hotel to welcome the team's arrival in Lawrence, with a local Algerian students at the University of Kansas setting up a Facebook page in advance of the team's arrival in order to fuel support for the national side ahead of their arrival.

"I hope things go in the right direction and that we'll all be celebrating come full time," Petkovic concluded. "Get behind us, and we'll make sure we're partying.

"I hope we can behave in the right way, conduct ourselves on and off the pitch to give a good response to everyone. I hope the people of Kansas can travel with us to another city."

Algeria will travel to Santa Clara for their second match against Jordan on June 22, before concluding their Group J campaign back in Kansas City against Austria five days later.