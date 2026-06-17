World Cup 2026 - Updates, news on June 17 as Algeria, Senegal smart after Messi, Mbappé magic, DR Congo prepare to face Ronaldo's Portugal

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After Lionel Messi stole the show on Tuesday with a sensational hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria and Kylian Mbappé scored a brace in France's 3-1 win over Senegal, Cristiano Ronaldo will also face African opposition on Wednesday as Portugal play DR Congo in Houston.

Les Léopards qualified through the intercontinental playoffs with a dramatic win over Jamaica. Despite their 52-year absence from the World Cup, they are a capable side featuring several familiar faces for European football fans.

- Relive the magic of Lionel Messi's hat-trick against Algeria.

- Read a recap of France's 3-1 win over Senegal.

- Details on today's clash between Portugal and DR Congo.

Ghana will be in action this evening (or 1 a.m. tomorrow morning for those watching on CAT against Panama in their World Cup opener) in Toronto. They will be without Thomas Partey, who has been denied entry into Canada amid ongoing criminal proceedings against him related to charges on seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault in the United Kingdom. Partey has pleaded not guilty.

Keep an eye out for the Black Stars build-up, and news ahead of Bafana Bafana's clash with Czechia later tomorrow in Atlanta.

- As it happened yesterday, June 16, at the FIFA World Cup.