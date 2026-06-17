FIFA World Cup 2026: 'It's an honor' - tearful Messi reacts to historic hat trick

Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi began Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a record-breaking night as he scored a hat trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria.

Messi joined Miroslav Klose (16) as the highest-ever scorer at the World Cup (all-time), while also going past Pele (21) for the most goal contributions in World Cup history (24 - 16 goals, 8 assists).

Aged 38, Messi broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the oldest scorer of a hat trick at a World Cup, while also becoming the youngest and oldest scorer for Argentina in a World Cup.

An emotional Messi had tears in his eyes after his first goal, and this is how he reacted after the game:

On joining Klose as the goal-scoring record holder in a World Cup

"It's an honor being up there for what it means, being alongside Klose and Ronaldo [Nazario], who is there also. But it doesn't mean anything. [Kylian] Mbappé is there, too, he scored twice today. At the end of the day, they are stats and nothing more.

"It's an honor to compete with them, but it doesn't mean anything. For me, Ronaldo, who I watched and is one of the greats, is not at the top. So, it's just stats."

On his tears after scoring his first goal

"Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football.

"I went through some difficult days, but I'm grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it.

"It makes me very happy to have lived through everything that came my way.

"What I'm living through now is the cherry on top. I'm very happy and grateful for this wonderful group, I enjoy it so much."

On the win over Algeria

"The first matches of a World Cup are always tough, and we're seeing that nobody's giving anything away.

"It's a competitive World Cup with well-prepared national teams."

On his fitness

"This is my sixth World Cup, and I still feel like I'm in good shape.

"Fortunately, I'm doing well, and today we managed to win a tough match. It's important to start the tournament with a victory in the first game, as that's never easy in a World Cup."

Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

Messi' teammates and manager also let the superlatives flow after his performance.

Rodrigo de Paul:

"It's an advantage to have Leo because of how he handles the group and pushes it forward. Because of who he is. He doesn't care about individual records. He prioritizes the group, and for us it's incredible."

"I feel he's enjoying it, that he no longer feels the weight of that burden he carried for so long. He's enjoying it, even though there's little time to do so. He looks in great shape."

Alexis Mac Allister:

"There are no words to describe him. If anyone thought this team was better without Leo, today it was proven that the opposite is true. He is our most important player. We need to build a team around him, and we are doing it."

Lionel Scaloni:

"At a loss for words about Leo. What can I say? He's incredible.

"It's hard to explain, but we're not surprised [by what he does because] we see him every day.

"As long as Leo wants to, he'll be the best; he's been doing it every match for 20 years. It's thrilling to watch him, for anyone who loves football. He's something difficult to explain."

"He's been in different conditions and has always been here. He's always been monumental for us, and now he will be even more.

"It's not about imagining [if he could have a start like this.] He's been doing this for 20 years. People who watch football want to see him, it's not just Argentines. Beyond the result, we have to enjoy him. What he transmits to the world is incredible."

(With inputs from AP)