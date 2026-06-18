          India (W) play Uruguay in hockey Nations Cup, Macau Open, Boxing WC Stage 2 continue: Indian Sports LIVE, June 18

          The Indian women's hockey team celebrates after scoring Hockey India
          • ESPN staffJun 18, 2026, 02:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 18, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Hockey: Indian women's team takes on Uruguay in FIH Nations Cup

          • Badminton: India's younger players in action at Macau Open

          • Boxing: The Boxing World Cup Stage 2 continues in Guiyang, China.

          • Squash: Asian Doubles Squash Championships begins in Norway

          • Rugby: The second season of the Rugby Premier League is underway

          What happened yesterday?

          • Hockey: Manpreet becomes India's most-capped hockey player

          • Badminton: Good start for many young Indians at Macau Open Super 300

          • Rugby: Hosts Hyderabad Heroes secure first win in RPL Season 2

          • Boxing: Nikhil, Deepak, Saneh notch wins at World Cup Stage 2

          • Hockey: Indian Jr women's hockey team to tour UK next month