India (W) play Uruguay in hockey Nations Cup, Macau Open, Boxing WC Stage 2 continue: Indian Sports LIVE, June 18

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 18, 2026.
What's on today?
Hockey: Indian women's team takes on Uruguay in FIH Nations Cup
Badminton: India's younger players in action at Macau Open
Boxing: The Boxing World Cup Stage 2 continues in Guiyang, China.
Squash: Asian Doubles Squash Championships begins in Norway
Rugby: The second season of the Rugby Premier League is underway
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: Manpreet becomes India's most-capped hockey player
Badminton: Good start for many young Indians at Macau Open Super 300
Rugby: Hosts Hyderabad Heroes secure first win in RPL Season 2
Boxing: Nikhil, Deepak, Saneh notch wins at World Cup Stage 2
Hockey: Indian Jr women's hockey team to tour UK next month