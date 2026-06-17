South Africa's Themba Zwane handed three-match ban for red card against Mexico in FIFA World Cup opener

Gomez on South Africa's red cards: 'I have no idea what got into them' (1:56)

Open Extended Reactions

South Africa attacking midfielder Themba Zwane has been suspended for three matches for his red card against Mexico, subject to appeal, by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

Following a VAR check, Zwane was red-carded in the 84th minute of Bafana Bafana's 2-0 defeat to Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in the opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 11.

He was adjudged, according to FIFA on Wednesday, to have illegally raised his arm on Roberto Alvarado despite Bafana being on the attack at the time.

The default suspension would have been a single match for a red card, but in this instance, the Disciplinary Committee ruled that the incident was serious foul play and added two matches on.

Hugo Broos did not complain about South Africa's earlier red card to Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole, but was incensed by the decision to send Zwane off.

"The second [red card], we can discuss," Broos told journalists after his side's opening loss. "It was the Mexican player who was blocking my player.

"It's the position of the referee, and we have to accept it also, but I don't think [it was a red], it was too soft to give that as a red card.

"The first red card, you have to accept it. Their player was going alone to the goal and Yaya fouled him, so that I can understand."

Mexico later saw César Montes sent off for a foul in second half stoppage time and finished the game with 10 players on the pitch to Bafana's nine.

South Africa will face Czechia in Atlanta on Thursday as both sides look to bounce back in Group A. Czechia lost their opening game 2-1 to South Korea.