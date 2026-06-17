          FIFA World Cup - Round 1 in pictures - All the best moments from the opening games

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          USMNT's Aaronson, Robinson say Messi's hat-trick 'not normal' (1:12)

          • Lindsay du Plessis
          Jun 17, 2026, 06:55 PM

          The 2026 FIFA World Cup has produced some enthralling scenes, on and off the field. See some of the best photos from around the tournament here, including Leo Messi's hat-trick celebration, Cristiano Ronaldo's sadness, and Cape Verde stopper Vozinha's heroics.