Yoane Wissa promised to look Portugal, Ronaldo in the eyes, and DRC delivered

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The Democratic Republic of Congo ended their half-century wait to return to the FIFA World Cup in some style on Wednesday, as Yoane Wissa scored a fine equaliser as the Leopards came from behind to deny Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo a win.

The 1-1 draw saw the DRC hold steady against the European favourites, with Wissa cancelling out João Neves' first half header. The result saw the Leopards record their first ever point at a World Cup.

Speaking ahead of the game, Wissa acknowledged the weight on Congolese shoulders heading into this fixture, their return to the top table, but vowed that they would face Portugal with their heads held high, with the pride of Leopards.

"They're one of the best in the world, fifth in the world," he told journalists. "We'll have some pressure, but it's a boyhood dream. We'll take every minute at a time, and stay positive, but we'll go and look them in the eyes.

"It's been a while, 52 years, but we're happy to be here. [It's an] opportunity for us to put the country where it should be."

Pitted against one of the tournament favourites in Portugal upon their return, Congo were up against it against Ronaldo and Co., but held their nerve during a contest in which they were largely without the ball, but didn't fold under intensifying Portuguese pressure.

At half time, Portugal had registered 80 percent of the possession, with the Leopards forced to defend deep, remain compact, with Wissa and Cédric Bakambu constantly attempting to pressure the European backline and disrupt their opponents.

Yoane Wissa scores against Portugal to record a 1-1 draw for the DRC, their first-ever point in a World Cup. RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

Even when they fell behind early on, Sebastien Desabre's worst nightmares coming true following Joao Neves's sixth-minute opener, they didn't wilt, didn't crumble, didn't allow the spectre of 1974 to destabilise this side.

Despite having little possession, the FIFA Inter-confederation playoff winners played with intent and adventure when they did get hold of the ball.

For 52 years, Congolese football has lived in the shadow of the failure of the Zaire team of 1974 and their disastrous World Cup campaign in West Germany, where a fine side failed to give a fair count of themselves and were bundled out in ignominy.

Whether the 9-0 ravaging by Yugoslavia, or Mwepu Ilunga rushing out to kick away a Brazilian freekick before it had been taken during the 3-0 defeat by Brazil, images of that brief campaign have become the global perception of the Leopards' contribution to the world's favourite sport.

The last decades have seen numerous attempts to qualify thwarted, as they have struggled to shake the failures of the '74 tournament, or repeat the glories the Central Africans enjoyed at African level at during the late 60s and early 70s.

Striker Axel Tuanzebe and DRC head coach Sebastien Desabre chat as they leave the field after qualifying the DRC for this World Cup. Manuel Velasquez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

But the spirit that Desabre has infused in their side has made them controlled, they are organised, they are structured, but he hasn't sacrificed the flair and the flamboyance that can make Congolese football one of the most intoxicating to watch on the continent.

They still attempted three times as many shots as Portugal during the first half, and by full-time, they had competed eight successful dribbles to their adversaries' four, demonstrating their enduring confidence and ambition in possession.

They equalised just before half time - a 'perfect' time to score - as Arthur Masuaku swung in a looping cross from the right, and Wissa leapt above the Portuguese defence, facing away from goal, and twisted a header beyond Diogo Costa and into the Selecao das Quinas' net.

It's testament to the belief that Desabre has infused into this team that he not only kept faith in two players coming off the back of wretched seasons at club level, but they combined to register the Leopards' first and most famous World Cup goal.

Masuaku's move to Sunderland didn't work out, and he was moved on to Lens on loan after just three appearances for the Black Cats. His fortunes didn't improve much in France, where he made just four showings in Ligue 1 during the second half of the season.

Yet Desabre believes in this elder statesman of the squad, giving him a starting role to provide defensive discipline at left back, with the Congolese switching to a back five, while still providing sharp delivery from wide areas when in possession.

It was a move that paid off, even though he didn't last the full 90.

Wissa, of course, has been one of the flops of the Premier League season following his £50 million move to Newcastle United from Brentford to replace Alexander Isak.

Injuries, fitness problems and struggles to adapt to life with the Magpies limited him to four league starts and one PL goal all season for the Magpies.

Yet, again, Desabre kept faith, and was rewarded richly, smiling broadly as Wissa and his teammates celebrated with the Leopards' famous 'Fimbu' celebration.

Certainly, he and his teammates were true to their word, finally - 52 years later - registering Congo's first ever point at the World Cup, and turning the page on a legacy that has haunted this country for half a century.