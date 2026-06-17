Why one VAR rule for Lionel Messi, and another for Themba Zwane? - South Africa coach Hugo Broos

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ATLANTA, GA -- South Africa will appeal the red card and three-match suspension handed out to Themba Zwane, according to head coach Hugo Broos, who has questioned why Lionel Messi received different treatment to the Bafana Bafana midfielder.

Zwane was shown a straight red in the 84th minute of South Africa's opening 2-0 defeat by Mexico in Mexico City on Thursday, reducing Bafana to nine men in the match, before later being slapped with a three-match ban for violent conduct.

By contrast, Messi evaded any kind of sanction for stamping on the back of Aïssa Mandi's leg during Argentina's opening 3-0 victory over Algeria on Tuesday, with Broos bemoaning what he sees as double standards in the officiating.

"I don't want Messi to get a red card, a player like that has to be on the pitch, we all saw what a wonderful player he is, but what's the difference?" Broos asked in Wednesday's press conference.

"Zwane's red card is too severe. I watched the situation back with Themba and I don't think it was a red.

"When I compare it to what happened yesterday with Messi, I certainly don't agree. I don't think there was even a VAR review with Messi, whereas this incident was reviewed."

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos speaks to referee Wilton Sampaio during the FIFA World Cup match against Mexico. The match ended with three red cards, two for Bafana players. Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Substitute Zwane was dismissed 23 minutes after his introduction after appearing to raise an arm towards a Mexico defender while South Africa were on the attack, with the 36-year-old appearing stunned when Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio pulled out the straight red card following a VAR consultation.

"When you look at the situation, the Mexico player blocks my player," Broos added. "He's not looking at the ball, he's just holding Themba.

"Themba tries to get over him, puts his arm over his shoulder, and for that you get a red card and a three-match suspension!?

"I'm sorry, but it's much too severe."

Pending Bafana's appeal, Zwane will be now unable to return to action until the Last 16 at the earliest -- should South Africa advance that far for the first time in their history -- denying the national team one of their most experienced and creative talents.

Sinethemba Sithole also faces a one-match suspension after being dismissed for denying a goalscoring opportunity in the 50th minute of South Africa's opener, at which point Bafana were already one goal down.

Messi, by contrast, netted a hat-trick in Argentina's World Cup opening 3-0 victory over Algeria, establishing himself as the tournament's top scorer so far, as the reigning champions got off to a frictionless start to their campaign.

"I'm frustrated by it, certainly," Broos concluded.

South Africa continue their Group A campaign against Czechia, in Atlanta on Thursday, before they conclude their campaign against South Korea in Guadalupe on June 24.