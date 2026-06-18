FIFA World Cup 2026 MD7 recap: Ronaldo's Portugal frustrated by Congo DR, England hit 4 past Croatia, Panama hold Ghana

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Matchday 7 of the FIFA World Cup has already seen quite a lot of action, with Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated and Harry Kane up and running already. Here we recount what has happened so far, with the latest match first.

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Ghana 1 - 0 Panama

(Yirenkyi 90' + 5')

A late, late goal from Caleb Yirenkyi saw Ghana turn one point into three as they beat a spirited Panama in their World Cup opener.

A dynamic Panama side had the better of the chances, especially in the first half where they blunted Ghana (who took zero shots on goal in the first 45). The second was a more chaotic end-to-end affair, but with quality lacking in the final third, the scored remained 0-0 till the dying minutes when a stunning Ghana counter was finished with Yirenkyi tapping it in from two yards out.

It was a dramatic finish that was further burnished by the two sides going at it after a Panama corner... but for now, the win means Ghana join England on three points in Group L.

England 4 - 2 Croatia

(Kane 12' (P), 42', Bellingham 47', Rashford 85'; Baturina 36', Musa 45'+5')

A Harry Kane brace powered England to a stunning start to their 2026 World Cup campaign as they beat Croatia 4-2.

Kane opened the scoring from the spot in dramatic circumstances. Luka Modric was called for a foul on Noni Madueke and Kane stepped up to take it, but his attempt was saved by Dominik Livakovic before the Croatia keeper was adjudged to have been off his line for the save. Kane then made no mistake with the retake hammering it hard into to the bottom corner.

Croatia got into the game and pulled one back with a long-range stunner from Martin Baturina; but England hit back six minutes alter after Harry Kane was left unmarked at a corner and he guided a superb header home off Declan Rice's delivery. With the last kick of the half, though, a lovely Croatian move was finished off by Peter Musa to bring the scores level.

England amped up the tempo in the second half and blew Croatia away. The dominance told when Jude Bellingham hit a stellar finish from a tight angle to give England the lead for a third time. Thomas Tuchel's attacking subs then saw Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford combine for the latter to sweep home and put the result beyond any doubt.

Portugal 1 - 1 Congo DR

(J.Neves 6'; Wissa 45'+5')

A day after his great rival Lionel Messi masterminded the perfect start to the World Cup for Argentina, Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated when the Democratic Republic of Congo held Portugal to a 1-1 draw in their Group K opener.

João Neves opened the scoring early with a lovely header off a Pedro Neto cross, and that seemed to have set Portugal up well, but DR Congo reacted well. After allowing Portugal a large swathe of sterile possession, they started counterattacking and that told towards the end of the first half when Yoanne Wissa nodded in an Arthur Masuaku cross from close range.

With Ronaldo not looking his best, Portugal struggled to break down the DR Congo defence in the second half and left everyone wondering if Portugal have a Ronaldo problem (again)