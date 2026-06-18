          World Cup 2026 - updates news as Bafana prepare to face Czechia, Ghana beat Panama

          South Africa centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi is one of the key players they will likely lean on to change their FIFA World Cup fortunes around when Bafana Bafana face Czechia on Thursday. Photo: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images
          • Leonard Solms
          Jun 18, 2026, 07:49 AM

          Wednesday was another successful day for African teams in the FIFA World Cup, with Ghana beating Panama 1-0 and DR Congo drawing 1-1 to Portugal.

          Thursday sees South Africa look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Mexico as they prepare to face Czechia in their next group A match in Atlanta. Kick-off is at 12 p.m. Atlanta time and 6 p.m. SAST.

          - Themba Zwane has seen his ban for a red card against Mexico upgraded from one game to three.

          - Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has admitted it 'hurts' hearing former South Africa players criticising the current team.

          - Caleb Yirenkyi's goal handed Ghana a win over Panama in the Black Stars' World Cup opener.

          - FIFA World Cup as it happened on June 17