World Cup 2026 - updates news as Bafana prepare to face Czechia, Ghana beat Panama

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Wednesday was another successful day for African teams in the FIFA World Cup, with Ghana beating Panama 1-0 and DR Congo drawing 1-1 to Portugal.

Thursday sees South Africa look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Mexico as they prepare to face Czechia in their next group A match in Atlanta. Kick-off is at 12 p.m. Atlanta time and 6 p.m. SAST.

- Themba Zwane has seen his ban for a red card against Mexico upgraded from one game to three.

- Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has admitted it 'hurts' hearing former South Africa players criticising the current team.

- Caleb Yirenkyi's goal handed Ghana a win over Panama in the Black Stars' World Cup opener.

- FIFA World Cup as it happened on June 17