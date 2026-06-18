FIFA World Cup 2026 Moment of the Day: Munoz caps off Colombia's total futbol

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has gotten off to a flying start on the pitch. With the expanded tournament, it's a bigger extravaganza than ever before, and that means the Cup is more action-packed than ever. With so much happening every day, ESPN India attempts to pick out the one magical moment that defined the day's action.

For Day 7, we pick Daniel Muñoz, Colombia's right-back, opening the scoring against Uzbekistan

*****

39:40 -- Daniel Munoz is on the right wing, behind a teammate. It's where he ought to be as Colombia's right back.

39:45 -- Munoz has drifted, he's now inside the man on the right wing (holding midfielder Gustavo Puerta, because starting right winger James Rodríguez is in the #10 hole).

39:54 -- James has a shot blocked and retreats wide to the wing. Munoz holds his position and is now in the inside right channel. Behind him, Luis Díaz has drifted to a central midfield position.

39:56 -- As soon as Diaz looks up, Munoz is on the run, hand up, curving it just so to stay onside, moving from outside to in. The Uzbek left back doesn't realise what's happening till it's too late. The Uzbek centre backs don't even know he's there. Why would they? They've already seen James drift wide and every other attacking player is in front of them on the left half of the pitch.

39:59 -- Munoz is now all on his in the inside left channel, just outside the six-yard box. Diaz's ball is perfect, but there's still a lot to do. For one, it's coming over his shoulder, for another his body shape is away from goal, facing the corner, running as he is diagonally. But he allows the ball to fly across his body before stretching out a telescopic right and smacking it into the roof of the net.

40:00 -- Munoz wheels away in celebration, racing towards the fans. The heavily partisan Azteca has exploded in a wall of noise. Colombia have taken the lead against Uzbekistan. 1-0.

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Just look at that sequence of play. At the time of the finish, the right back was playing centre-forward, the centre-forward was in the #10, the #10 was an inside-left forward, the left-back was the left-winger, the left-winger was the central midfielder, the central midfielder was holding position at right back. It makes no sense. But this is Nestor Lorenzo's football encapsulated in a 20-second snapshot. Total futbol, Colombia style.

Here, everyone can go everywhere; someone will just flow in to fill the hole. No space is out of bounds; no player is shackled. It may not have the manic lets-do-this-every-play obsession that came with Rinus Michel's and Johann Cruyff's original version, but it's just about as chaotic and brilliant to watch.

For 39 minutes in their World Cup opener vs Uzbekistan, they had been trying this in spurts, #10 Jhon Arias drifting wide, #6 Jefferson Lerma drifting up, the other #6 Puerta and nominal right winger James Rodriguez doing whatever they wanted... but had run into the brick wall engineered in the defense-first style of Timur Kapadze (through World Cup qualifying) and Fabio Cannavaro (last few games). It didn't stop them. They kept at it and eventually three centre-backs and two defensive-minded midfielders were twisted around by the opposition right back turning into a poacher of a centre-forward.

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In that lies the genius of Lorenzo's tactics. In qualifying to the 2026 edition, they scored more than anyone else apart from Lionel Messi's Argentina in South America. Sure, only the bottom four sides conceded more... but the philosophy of 'you score one, I'll score three' got them back on the World Cup stage after missing out last time and it also made them one of the most fun international sides to watch: and they proved it on the biggest stage on Thursday.

In fact, the one complaint that Lorenzo had after the game was that they didn't take enough risks in the attacking areas, this side where the right back did what he did to open the scoring.

Uzbekistan may have scored one and created a few chances more than anyone reasonably expected them to, but they also conceded three and a whole host more chances. Sticking to that total futbol value of Lorenzo's, Colombia just kept at it. 1-0 became 1-1 became 2-1 became 3-1 and at no point was anyone in any control.

Because control is not what this system is designed for: it's made for chaos and unpredictability and a whole lot of fun. And in Munoz's goal, they found the perfect embodiment of all that's good about it.