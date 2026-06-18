FIFA World Cup LIVE! Follow Czechia vs South Africa in action in group A

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After a fairly disastrous opening match at the FIFA World Cup, losing 2-0 against Mexico and losing two players to red cards, South Africa need to bounce back strongly against Czechia in Atlanta today in their group A clash.

The Czechs lost their opener too, to South Korea, but Bafana will have their work cut out today, after a week of scathing criticism back home and the loss of Themba Zwane to a three-match ban. SAFA will appeal that decision, but as it stands, Hugo Broos will be without Zwane and Yaya Sithole due to those send-offs.

The World Cup has been full of fun so far, especially from an African perspective. Cape Verde's draw against Spain was one of the most exciting goalless matches you'll ever see, while Egypt held Belgium and the DRC thwarted Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

That said, the less we talk about Tunisia (who now have a new coach just one match into the tournament), and Algeria, the better...