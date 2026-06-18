Czechia 1-1 South Africa: Mokoena penalty keeps Bafana's World Cup alive - As it happened

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After a fairly disastrous opening match at the FIFA World Cup, losing 2-0 against Mexico and losing two players to red cards, South Africa needed to bounce back strongly against Czechia in Atlanta today in their group A clash.

And they did, drawing 1-1 thanks to a Teboho Mokoena penalty in the second half to equalise. It was not a vintage display, but a draw was as good as a win in the end as a loss would have seen their final match mean very little.

The World Cup has been full of fun so far, especially from an African perspective. Cape Verde's draw against Spain was one of the most exciting goalless matches you'll ever see, while Egypt held Belgium and the DRC thwarted Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

That said, the less we talk about Tunisia (who now have a new coach just one match into the tournament), and Algeria, the better...