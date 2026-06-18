Kaizer Chiefs sign out-of-favour Bafana centre-back Thabo Moloisane

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Kaizer Chiefs announced the signing of centre-back Thabo Moloisane on Thursday, with the 27-year-old centre-back joining the Glamour Boys as a free agent following the end of his stint at Stellenbosch FC.

Moloisane has featured twice for Bafana Bafana under Hugo Broos, but fell out of favour late last year ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Amakhosi unveiled Fernando da Cruz as their new head coach on Wednesday. Moloisane is the first confirmed signing since -- although da Cruz technically is not set to begin the job until July 1, following the conclusion of his contract as the technical director of the Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

Moloisane came up the ranks at Mamelodi Sundowns, but told ESPN that he had to leave the club for Cape Town All Stars due to their many options at centre-back preventing him from getting first-team playing time.

Despite stating his gratitude to Sundowns, Moloisane said late last year: "I could say probably at the time before I went to Cape Town All Stars, my love for football [had become] non-existent. As youngsters, we felt at the time that we deserved a little bit more opportunities."

All Stars gave him his professional breakthrough in 2020 and after stints there and at Maritzburg United, he found a home at Stellenbosch FC.

However, after three years in the Cape Winelands, Moloisane has now returned home to Gauteng in order to play for the Glamour Boys.

Chiefs finished third in the Premiership last season, so he will represent them in the CAF Confederation Cup, having made the 2024-25 semi-finals with Stellenbosch.

Despite a fanatical support base across South Africa, they have not lifted the Premiership trophy since 2014-15, when they won it under Stuart Baxter.

The signing of a player who had been linked with current champions and Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates, will be viewed as a major statement of intent.