Neeraj Chopra starts 2026 season at Doha Diamond League; Ashmita, Anmol in Macau Open quarterfinals: Indian Sports LIVE, June 19

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 19, 2026.
What's on today?
Athletics: Neeraj Chopra starts his 2026 season at the Doha Diamond League
Badminton: Anmol Kharb and Ashmita Chaliha are in quarterfinal action at Macau Open Super 300
Boxing: The Boxing World Cup Stage 2 continues in Guiyang, China.
Squash: Asian Doubles Squash Championships begins in Norway
Rugby: The second season of the Rugby Premier League is underway
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: India (W) rally to beat Uruguay 3-2 and top Pool A at FIH Nations Cup
Table Tennis: Manika Batra dropped from Asian Games squad for not meeting TTFI's selection criteria
Badminton: Ashmita, Anmol only Indians to reach Macau Open quarterfinals
Boxing: Minakshi moves to the quarterfinals World Cup (Stage 2)
Swimming: Aryan Nehra qualifies for CWG, Dhinidhi Desinghu sets new record
Football: Mohun Bagan sign India defender Rahul Bheke
Squash: Title holders Abhay-Velavan make winning start at Asian Doubles Championships
Shooting: India win three medals on opening day of ISSF Junior World Championship
Equestrian: Agarwala questions Asian Games selection, seeks transparency from EFI ad-hoc panel