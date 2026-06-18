          Neeraj Chopra starts 2026 season at Doha Diamond League; Ashmita, Anmol in Macau Open quarterfinals: Indian Sports LIVE, June 19

          Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJun 18, 2026, 10:08 PM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 19, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Athletics: Neeraj Chopra starts his 2026 season at the Doha Diamond League

          • Badminton: Anmol Kharb and Ashmita Chaliha are in quarterfinal action at Macau Open Super 300

          • Boxing: The Boxing World Cup Stage 2 continues in Guiyang, China.

          • Squash: Asian Doubles Squash Championships begins in Norway

          • Rugby: The second season of the Rugby Premier League is underway

          What happened yesterday?

          • Hockey: India (W) rally to beat Uruguay 3-2 and top Pool A at FIH Nations Cup

          • Table Tennis: Manika Batra dropped from Asian Games squad for not meeting TTFI's selection criteria

          • Badminton: Ashmita, Anmol only Indians to reach Macau Open quarterfinals

          • Boxing: Minakshi moves to the quarterfinals World Cup (Stage 2)

          • Swimming: Aryan Nehra qualifies for CWG, Dhinidhi Desinghu sets new record

          • Football: Mohun Bagan sign India defender Rahul Bheke

          • Squash: Title holders Abhay-Velavan make winning start at Asian Doubles Championships

          • Shooting: India win three medals on opening day of ISSF Junior World Championship

          • Equestrian: Agarwala questions Asian Games selection, seeks transparency from EFI ad-hoc panel