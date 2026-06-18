Bafana remain in Mokoena yellow card purgatory after his superb effort against Czechia

Should Czechia have taken more risks when in the lead against South Africa? (1:15)

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Teboho Mokoena was the star for South Africa in their 1-1 draw with Czechia on Thursday in Atlanta, but his absence for next Wednesday's Group A finale against South Korea in Guadalupe presents Hugo Broos with a major headache.

Sphephelo Sithole is returning from suspension, but with midfield kingpin Mokoena and attacking midfielder Themba Zwane both suspended, Broos is light on options in the middle of the park and in the hole behind the striker.

Sithole appears low on confidence after a difficult club season for out-of-form CD Tondela, a poor Africa Cup of Nations and shaky displays in subsequent friendlies and Bafana's opener -- a 2-0 loss to Mexico where he and Zwane were sent off.

South Africa fared much better this time against Czechia and Mokoena was the driving force, scoring a crucial 83rd minute equaliser from the penalty spot. Czechia had opened the scoring in the sixth minute through a fierce left-footed shot inside the box from Michal Sadílek.

Mokoena's frustration spilled over and he picked up a second successive yellow card late in the first half for a reckless foul before driving the team's resurgence with immense efforts at both end of the pitch.

The second yellow and suspension will remind fans all too quickly of his two yellows during the qualifiers for this World Cup. Then, he was fielded against Lesotho in error, an appeal was filed, Bafana were docked points... and still manage to reach this tournament. It's not déjà vu fans, or SAFA, will find enjoyable.

Teboho Mokoena faces the media after South Africa's draw with Czechia. Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

A crucial clearance from the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder in the 52nd minute likely prevented a second Czechia goal.

Mokoena's midfield partners, Thalente Mbatha and Jayden Adams, looked less inspired. Adams was hauled off at half-time by Broos and replaced by Relebohile Mofokeng, who operated in behind the striker.

Once the physical and tenacious Evidence Makgopa was brought on upfront, Bafana began to win the war of attrition.

Thapelo Maseko earned a penalty after his shot was blocked by the arm of Pavel Šulc and Mokoena delivered the equaliser into the bottom corner with ice-cold composure in the 83rd minute.

Mokoena made five key passes against Czechia and 21/22 accurate passes in the final third as per Flashscore. He undoubtedly demonstrated the best of himself, but this game was also a reminder that when he does make mistakes, Bafana have precious few options to pick up the pieces.

Teboho Mokoena's heat map shows that he was an absolute machine against Czechia. ESPN/Opta Graphics/Getty Images

Still rooted to the bottom of Group A, Broos' side will almost certainly need a win against South Korea.

The midfielder most likely to provide them with the spark to fill in for Mokoena is Adams, who has had some impressive performances recently for Sundowns and Bafana. However, he does not offer quite the same consistent penetration in the final third as Mokoena.

At least one of Mbatha and Sithole will likely partner Adams, unless Broos wants to try the audacious and bring Mbekezeli Mbokazi into midfield. The Chicago Fire FC man possesses immense ball-playing ability, but if he is not at centre-back, that in itself would create a vulnerability.

Broos is likely to go with a two-man midfield and start Mofokeng as a number 10 after he started Bafana's first two games on the bench - given that they now almost certainly will need a win to progress.

Mofokeng is essentially Broos' only viable option in that position, with Zwane's suspension for the Mexico red card having been extended from one game to three.

At least Mokoena's spot-kick ensured that South Africa would have something positive to remember this World Cup by. However, their chances of progression remain slim and after his yellow card, it will be twice as tough as it would have been before.