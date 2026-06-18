Relebohile Mofokeng 'proud' to take the field, motivated by support from South Africa fans

Should Czechia have taken more risks when in the lead against South Africa? (1:15)

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Wonderkid Relebohile Mofokeng and wideman Oswin Appollis inspired South Africa to come back from a goal down to take a point in their second Group A game against Czechia in Atlanta on Thursday as Hugo Broos finally gave youth a chance.

Despite clamours for the pair to be given key roles in the side from supporters back home and pundit alike, 24-year-old Appollis was only introduced for a brief cameo in the opening 2-0 defeat by Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in the tournament opener, while 21-year-old Mofokeng was overlooked entirely.

That all changed in Thursday's meeting with Czechia, as Appollis was introduced to the starting line-up and Mofokeng was brought on as a half-time replacement for Jayden Adams.

The duo were responsible for an improved performance from Bafana after the break, with Broos's side eventually equalising from Teboho Mokoena's 83rd-minute penalty after Michal Sadílek had put Czechia ahead in the sixth minute.

"I've always wanted to play for the country, to represent my country, and to give everything for my country," Mofokeng told ESPN after making his first World Cup appearance.

"I'll always do my best for my country, and if my country is happy, then I am also, and proud of myself.

"The most important thing was to enjoy the moment. It was my [World Cup] debut, so obviously my teammates were very happy for me.

"It means a lot when [the supporters] expect a lot from you, you're motivated to do more. It gives me confidence, so I'm doing it for them."

Rele Mofokeng came on in the second half for Bafana, and made an immediate impact. Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Mofokeng appeared unfazed by the stage or the stakes after being introduced, creating one goalscoring opportunity and forcing a save from Matej Kovár himself with an attempt on goal.

The youngster added dynamism and creativity to the midfield, while his interchanging with Appollis in attack gave Bafana an extra dimension going forward.

"In the second half we made changes, we tried different players after looking at [Czechia] in the first half and seeing how they play," Mofokeng continued.

"I don't know if I'll be on the bench or starting the next game, only the coach knows, but I will just do my best.

"We came here to compete, and we're doing very well. I think we're going to give it all for our country."

Appollis impressed on his first World Cup start, particularly in the final 20 minutes, when he appeared to find an extra gear as the Czech defence tired.

"You dream of playing here, and I'm very happy I was able to get back in the starting XI," he told ESPN.

"It's a very massive point and I think the boys were positive today. We had the ball more, we created more chances, and that's what we'll work on for the next game."

play 1:40 Will South Africa reach the World Cup knockouts?

Captain Ronwen Williams also lauded the performances of some of the squad's younger stars, pointing out how - despite their international inexperience - they've largely held their own across fixtures with hosts Mexico and Czechia.

"I'm so proud of the boys, of [22-year-old Thapelo] Maseko, of Appollis, of Jayden Adams, all of them," he told ESPN.

"They're so young to be playing at this level and competing, but it's not like we're getting dominated or we're being outplayed.

"They're showing their worth, and it shows that we're at the right level. We belong here. We deserve to be here.

"I'm sp proud of these boys for showing up, showing their worth and showing their talent. They've been key to the success of this team, so I'm proud of them."

The draw leaves South Africa bottom of Group A with two matches to play, with either Mexico or South Korea able to confirm progression with victory in their match in Guadalajara later on Thursday.

Broos must now to decide whether to promote Mofokeng to the starting lineup for Bafana's final group game - against South Korea in Monterrey on Wednesday - as they go in search of the win they need to avoid first round elimination from the World Cup.