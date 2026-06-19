FIFA World Cup 2026 MD8 recap: South Africa draw Czechia, Switzerland hit 4 past Bosnia, Canada thrash Qatar, Mexico edge South Korea

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Matchday 8 of the FIFA World Cup saw a lot of action, with plenty of late drama across matches. Here we recount what happened across the four matches, the latest first:

Mexico 1 - 0 South Korea

(Romo 50')

A scrappy, tense affair saw Mexico eke out a 1-0 win after a goalkeeper mistake gifted Luis Romo a goal in the second half as Mexico became the first team to seal their progress into the round-of-32. Top of Group A, they will now face Czechia with the aim of making it three wins in three.

Kim Seung-Gyu dropped a regulation catch after colliding with his own centre-back Kim Min-Jae into the feet of Romo who calmly dispatched it home as a low-quality affair was decided by an error.

Canada 6 - 0 Qatar

(Larin 16', J.David 29', 45+3', 90+2', Saliba 64', Mannai (OG) 75')

Canada claimed their first World Cup win in style with a 6-0 thrashing of nine-man Qatar in front of a raucous home crowd in Vancouver, but a serious-looking injury to Ismaël Koné threatened to overshadow the result.

Cyle Larin opened the scoring with an emphatic finish before Jonathan David volleyed home to make it 2-0. Soon after that Homam Elamin was awarded a red for a last-man challenge on Tajon Buchanan as he raced through on goal (VAR adjudged it to be a foul outside the box, cancelled the penalty awarded on the field and recommended the red). David then made it three in stoppage time of the first half as Canada utterly dominated Qatar.

Assim Madibo was sent off just past the hour mark after a rash challenge on Kone, who had to be stretchered off amid concern from both sets of players. Canada, now up two men, kept at it and soon three more goals flowed as Nathan Saliba, a Mohamed Al Mannai own goal and David's hattrick goal saw Canada hit six.

Switzerland 4 - 1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

(Manzambi 74', 90', Vargas 84', Xhaka (P) 90+7'; Mahmic 90+3')

A late blitz from Switzerland saw them blow Bosnia and Herzegovina out of the water as youngster Johan Manzambi ran riot.

A sensational volley in the 74th minute from Manzambi gave the Swiss the lead in the 74th minute, before Rubén Vargas finished neatly after a sweeping counter to make it 2-0. Manzambi gave the scoreline an additional flourish after he smashed home a cutback from Vargas in the 90th minute. A spectacular hit by Ermin Mahmic got Bosnia a goal back but a reckless Memic challenge saw them concede a penalty. Granit Xhaka made no mistake from the spot as the Swiss ran out 4-1 winners.

Czechia 1 -1 South Africa

(Sadilek 6'; Mokoena (P) 83')

A game of two halves saw Czechia take an early lead in a dominant first half display before South Africa fought back in the second 45 and deservedly equalised. Michal Sadílek swept home after a lovely move to give Czechia an early lead, and it looked like they were firmly in control for the duration of the first half.

South Africa woke up in the second half, though, and kept ratcheting up the intensity before a penalty was awarded to them for handball in the box. Teboho Mokoena stepped up and made no mistake to makes sure both teams now enter the final matchday of the group stages with something to play for.