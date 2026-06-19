FIFA World Cup 2026 Moment of the Day: Manzambi's streetball floors Bosnia

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has gotten off to a flying start on the pitch. With the expanded tournament, it's a bigger extravaganza than ever before, and that means the Cup is more action-packed than ever. With so much happening every day, ESPN India attempts to pick out the one magical moment that defined the day's action.

For Day 8, we pick Johan Manzambi, the Swiss midfielder, breathing life into their tournament.

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Johan Manzambi had been on the pitch for about two minutes, but there had already been a noticeable shift in the tempo of the game. When he had come on for Switzerland in the 74th minute against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the score had been 0-0, and the prospects of that scoreline changing had been looking rather bleak.

This was the problem for Switzerland, like it had been in their World Cup opener vs Qatar. They were palpably the superior side, but they just couldn't get it done in the final third. It was all good and solid and technically correct, but there was nothing separating the two sides on the scoreboard. Until, that is, Manzambi picked up a second ball inside his own half.

You'd think it was unusual to see a forward wearing #9 pick it up that deep, but that's the thing with Manzambi... no one's quite sure what he is. Or more accurately, isn't. A midfielder with an uncanny knack of getting into the box? A winger who likes to dribble? A goal mouth hanging finisher? A holding midfielder? In his first proper season at Freiburg in the Bundesliga, the 20-year-old had been doing a bit of everything, scoring seven goals across competitions and assisting nine while fitting in across different positions on the pitch. Which is why there's been a sudden buzz about him in the circles that matter. After Freiburg beat Basel in the Europa League this season, for instance, Swiss great Xherdan Shaqiri walked into a Manzambi post-match interview and said: "It was good to see him play, he has a big future ahead of him." His first call-up to the Swiss national team had come only months previously and he had got a goal and an assist on his first start. All that buzz was now about to be showcased on the biggest stage of them all.

Picking that ball up deep in his own half in the 74th, Manzambi set off. A quick shuffle of his feet -- a wide elastico if you will -- got rid of the closest marker before he strode into the Bosnian half and passed it wide to fellow sub, Rubén Vargas. With Vargas hugging the touchline and sprinting forward, Manzambi galloped forward, long legs eating up the ground. Vargas used his run as a decoy to keep going and attempt a square deep into the Bosnian box, but it was cut off. It bounced right back onto the left wing, and this time Vargas chipped on to the far post where Ivan Sunjic headed a hashed clearance right back into the box.

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And then, magic. Constantly on the move while all this was happening, Manzambi was the first to read the trajectory the Sunjic header would take and positioned himself brilliantly to get in front of Ivan Basic, who was waiting to see what the ball would do. Holding Basic off with almost contemptuous ease, he swiveled on the spot while mid-run and absolutely larruped a shot at goal that Nikola Vasilj could barely do anything about as it bounced off his gloves and into the back of the net.

In one moment of brilliance, Manzambi had changed the tempo, the nature, the direction of the game. He would go on to get another one, side footing a Vargas cutback into the bottom corner as Switzerland ran out 4-1 winners. In the process, he'd become the youngest substitute in World Cup history to score more than one off the bench.

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"This is probably the best moment of my career so far," Manzambi said after the match. "We knew we didn't start the match in the best way, but we had to be patient. We know we're a good team, and we showed it."

His coach was all praise for him. "He's a boy who learned how to play football on the streets, but on defense he also has a lot of discipline," Yakin said. "He still needs to learn how to be more structured, but we are making progress. We try to give him a lot of freedom to play, and he handles it very well."

It's that street-baller in him that came to the fore in the opener, that freedom of movement that allowed him to take the game by the scruff of the neck within minutes of coming on, and change everything for his nation.