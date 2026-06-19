England vs. Ghana: Kick-off time, team news, how to watch FIFA World Cup clash

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England's second FIFA World Cup Group L match - against Ghana on Tuesday in Foxborough, Massachusetts - will see Thomas Tuchel's side face several familiar faces in a team that is nonetheless highly unpredictable.

Two months into his time in charge, former Manchester United assistant coach and Real Madrid head coach Carlos Queiroz has steered them to a 1-0 win over Panama, but it is unclear whether or not he has had time to truly settle on his best XI.

Midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi scored the winner in second half stoppage time, profiting from an assist from substitute winger Brandon Thomas-Asante. The manner in which Coventry City's Thomas-Asante changed the game after coming on just before the hour-mark will likely have given Queiroz pause for thought on how best to utilise him against England.

Ghana did not create enough in the first half against Panama and will need a far better performance if they are to cause significant problems for England. Captain Jordan Ayew in particular was ineffective upfront, but England's defensive errors in their 4-2 win over Croatia may have given Queiroz confidence that if he gets his tactics right, there could be vulnerabilities on which to capitalise.

John Stones and Ezri Konsa were Tuchel's starting centre-back duo after he controversially left Harry Maguire out of his World Cup squad.

Despite a far from polished defensive display, the Three Lions got the job done at the other end with Harry Kane scoring twice in the first half before Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford sealed the win in the second after the teams had gone into the break level at 2-2.

Ghana were solid defensively in the first half, with Lawrence Ati Zigi impressing in goal when they were under pressure before he was substituted off injured and replaced by Benjamin Asare - who preserved the clean sheet in the second half.

Against an England attack spearheaded by an in-form Kane, the Black Stars defence will face a much tougher test.

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Key details

Date: Tuesday, June 23 at 20:00 GMT (21:00 BST, 22:00 CAT, 16:00 local time in Massachusetts)

Venue: Boston Stadium (known as Gillette Stadium outside World Cup time)

How to watch: Viewers in the UK can watch the match on BBC One and in UHD on BBC iPlayer.

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) secured exclusive free-to-air rights for the FIFA World Cup, with numerous authorised partners. GTV will broadcast the match to viewers in Ghana, with other options for viewers in Sub-Saharan Africa including Sporty TV and SuperSport.

Referee: Clement Turpin - whose officiating Thomas Tuchel once referred to as 'Grade E' in a Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Manchester City - will be the man in the middle.