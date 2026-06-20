Indian women face Chile in FIH Nations League semis; Ashmita Chaliha loses Macau Open semifinal: Indian Sports LIVE, June 20

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 20, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: Ashmita Chaliha in semifinal action at Macau Open Super 300
Hockey: India women face Chile in FIH Nations League semifinals
Boxing: The Boxing World Cup Stage 2 continues in Guiyang, China.
Rugby: The second season of the Rugby Premier League is underway.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Ashmita Chaliha registers win to reach Macau Open semis
World Boxing Cup 2026: Prachi stuns Paris Olympic medallist Shih Yi Wu
Commonwealth Games: India to send 125-130 athletes
Atheltics: Neeraj Chopra returned to action with a 4th-placed finish at the Doha Diamond League (and qualified for the CWG). Rumesh Pathirage finished first.