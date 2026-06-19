Ghana's Caleb Yirenkyi credits 'intensity' in training for Black Stars success

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Ghana's teenage midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi says his stoppage time goal, which helped Ghana secure a valuable FIFA World Cup win over Panama, was the product of weeks of intense work on the training ground.

Ghana won 1-0 in injury time on June 17, after weathering sustained pressure from Panama for large parts of the game.

Things looked to be heading for a stalemate, until the Black Stars won possession deep in stoppage time, and worked the ball forward through Antoine Semenyo and Brandon Thomas-Asante, before Yirenkyi arrived in the penalty area to apply the finish.

Yirenkyi said it was all by design, telling reporters: "That's what we have been practicing since we started our preparation.

"To get the ball to the wings and then put it in the box and then we get runs from people into the box to finish.

"When we won the ball back, I tried to just play forward and run for it and then hope to see what comes and then I got the ball in the box and I finished it."

The midfielder credited new coach Carlos Queiroz's demanding training sessions for helping prepare Ghana's young squad for the pressures of the World Cup.

"That thing is the lessons. He gives us great lessons. We do a lot of training and with a lot of intensity," Yirenki said.

Caleb Yirenkyi attends Ghana training at the FIFA World Cup. Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The winner was the second goal in as many games for Yirenkyi, and follows his first against Wales in a pre-World Cup friendly earlier this month.

It is another step in what is becoming a rapid rise for the teen star, who only made his senior Ghana debut in a 1-2 loss to Nigeria at last year's Unity Cup tournament.

The FC Nordsjælland midfielder has enjoyed a breakthrough season in Denmark, making 30 league appearances and contributing two goals and six assists, to quickly become one of the coach's trusted options in midfield.

In what is a largely transitional Black Stars team of experienced veterans on the last legs of their international careers, and a young crop looking to take the team into the future, Yirenkyi points to the influence of the veterans as a source of knowledge.

"We have great support around us," he said. "The older players help us very much as young players, and we just have to take the information in and then do our best, run for each other and then we hope for the best."

Expected to coast through the game, the Black Stars suffered for long spells and had to dig themselves out of a hole of their own creation late in the game.

Yirenkyi says their success was borne out of teamwork and a positive attitude: "We are just doing what we can do best each and every day, learn from each other, then from the coach, then from the people around us, and then we take it day by day.

"It's everyone, helping each other out, and then, we all hope for the best, not just on myself, but for everyone, I think.

"I'm very positive, not just me. My teammates, also, we are all just, we have one goal to do our best in this tournament, and I think that's what we've shown."

Ghana next face England on June 23 in Boston.