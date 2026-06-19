From Ayyoub Bouaddi to Yan Diomande - Which players are raising their transfer profiles at the FIFA World Cup?

Open Extended Reactions

UNITED STATES -- Nothing can change the trajectory of a player's career quite like a strong showing at the FIFA World Cup, and a number of players have already raised their profiles in the opening salvos.

A good performance can add millions to a player's transfer valuation, revive a stalled career, or convince Europe's elite that a promising talent is ready for the next level.

With the 10 African squads at the World Cup full of talent, this competition could feasibly shape the next career chapter for a number of players, and a few have already put their hands up in their opening fixtures.

Here are nine players who could well use the tournament to secure a dream move, escape a career rut, earn a final major contract (we're looking at you, Mo!), or attract attention from clubs higher up the food chain.

Honourable mention:

Just look at how one World Cup appearance has transformed the life of Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, a belated cult hero and social media celebrity at 40, who will surely find himself in demand as he finds himself out of contract at GD Chaves in Portugal's second division.

We'll start with the most obvious name on the list.

On one hand, there's almost no uncertainty about Salah's future -- he's guaranteed to leave Liverpool, but the identity of the Egypt superstar's next club has not yet been revealed.

After a decade at Liverpool, he's already established himself as a legend of the game, and so while he doesn't have anything to prove, per se, his stock isn't as high as it once was following a troubled, fractious campaign under now-departed Anfield head coach Arne Slot.

Beyond the importance of a strong tournament showing for his personal pride and legacy with the national side, Salah may view the campaign as a golden opportunity to prove to would-be suitors why he deserves the lucrative contract he surely craves.

The Saudi Pro League looks likely to be his next port of call - Al Ittihad have been named prominently in the media - although rumours of interest from Turkey, Major League Soccer, or even a return to Italy with AS Roma are intriguing.

Ivory Coast youngster Yan Diomande is rumoured to be on the move from RB Leipzig, to either PSG or Liverpool. Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The RB Leipzig wonderkid is at the other end of his career from 33-year-old Salah, but he's increasingly being tipped as a potential successor to the Anfield great on Merseyside.

Diomande is coming off the back of his breakout campaign in the Bundesliga with Leipzig, where he won the division's Rookie of the Year award, while also catching the eye at the Africa Cup of Nations.

His game remains raw -- Diomande was still a relative unknown a year ago after taking his first steps as a pro with Leganes -- but big clubs are on alert, with Paris Saint-Germain also understood to be eyeing the 19-year-old.

A strong showing at the World Cup may convince Europe's elite that Diomande is the real deal, and a mesmerising showing on his tournament debut against Ecuador was an encouraging start.

"When we were in France, during the preparation, journalists told me he was about to sign with PSG," Ivory Coast head coach Emerse Faé told journalists after the Ecuador win.

"Here, they tell me he's about to sign with Liverpool! I don't know, but for now, he will focus on the World Cup, and then afterwards, he can think about the rest of his career."

In recent weeks, Diaz has been tipped for a summer move to Juventus by the Italian media, with the Old Lady set to offer the Morocco international a route out of Real Madrid.

However, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting ahead of the tournament that Justin Kluivert of Bournemouth has emerged as a new target for Juve, it remains to be seen whether Diaz is still the Italian giants' priority.

He has the quality to light up the World Cup, as he did at the AFCON - at least until disaster struck from the penalty spot in the final - and should remind a few of his qualities after a challenging season with Real.

Brahim Diaz of Real Madrid and Morocco could be on the move to Juventus, according to reports. Nicola Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Seko Fofana - Ivory Coast

Still in his prime at 31, Fofana has enjoyed a fine end to the season at FC Porto, where his loan spell from Rennes ended with a Portuguese league title.

Porto are understood to be keen to maintain the midfield general on a permanent basis, although it remains to be seen whether they'll face competition for the Manchester City academy graduate.

His physique and character have long seen him tipped for a return to English football, where he has unfinished business, and he can remind a few of his enduring qualities at the World Cup.

He looked a little heavy in the Ivorians' opener against Ecuador, but has ample time to sharpen up for the challenges to come.

Omar Marmoush - Egypt

It remains to be seen whether Pep Guardiola's Manchester City exit opens the door for a return to prominence for the Egypt international at the Etihad Stadium... or pushes him closer to the departure lounge.

Marmoush was excellent during his first half-season in the Premier League, winning the division's Goal of the Season award while netting seven strikes after arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, 25-26 has been a slog; Marmoush has fallen down the pecking order at City, starting just eight league games, and scoring only three as the Sky Blues fell short of the title in Pep's swansong.

Enzo Maresca may decide that he can rehabilitate the 27-year-old and rediscover the player who had had a hand in 24 goals in 17 games during his final months in the Bundesliga before his £59 million move to England.

Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have all previously been linked with a move for the wideman.

play 1:56 Dove: Senegal will have regrets after France defeat in WC opener

Senegal's Jackson is in a similar position over at Chelsea.

He spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, scoring eight domestically as the Bavarian giants won another Bundesliga crown, but has not miraculously become the kind of consistent centre forward upon an ambitious Blues side can hang their hat.

However, it'll be Xabi Alonso who must make the decision, following his arrival at Stamford Bridge. It's an appointment that - like Maresca for Marmoush - may yet represent the end of the road or a new dawn for the Senegal forward.

Early indications are that Alonso is willing to give the 24-year-old a chance to prove himself in West London, although a strong World Cup for the Teranga Lions - and renewed transfer interest from outside the club - might take the attacker's future in a different direction.

He missed a decent chance against France, hitting the post, in Senegal's opener, but was certainly a handful for Les Bleus' backline.

Ibrahim Mbaye - Senegal

Jackson's international teammate Mbaye is another Senegal player who will surely be on several scouts' radar this summer, with clubs understood to be positioning themselves for the 18-year-old.

Despite enjoying something of a breakout season at Paris Saint-Germain this term - playing 24 times in their Ligue 1-winning campaign - the teenager appears unlikely to force his way into the European champions' starting XI ahead of the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Désiré Doué or Bradley Barcola any time soon.

Previously linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester City, recent speculation has hinted that Aston Villa are particularly keen on the attacker, who became Senegal's youngest Africa Cup of Nations scorer when he netted against Sudan in January.

The World Cup will be Sadio Mané's final tournament with the national side, and should represent the passing of the torch from the Senegal great to his inevitable successor.

Mbaye's wonderful solo goal against France, as Mane faded in the contest, certainly should have alerted would-be interested parties across Europe.

play 2:04 Dove on Bouaddi: 'A star was born' for Morocco in Brazil draw

Ayyoub Bouaddi - Morocco

The Lille wonderkid was a late runner into the Morocco squad after a strong campaign in Ligue 1, and at 18, he has the potential to go on to become one of Africa's finest midfielders of his generation.

Many of Europe's biggest clubs are monitoring the former France youth international -- who made his Morocco debut in a pre-tournament friendly against Madagascar -- although LOSC president Olivier Letang has said it would take an 'extraordinary sum' for them to sell the youngster.

Manchester United - in need of a midfield overhaul - may be willing to test his resolve. Bouaddi has been one of the revelations of the World Cup so far, with an outstanding showing in his opener against Brazil, cementing his reputation as one of the truly exceptional young midfielders in the world game.

Iliman Ndiaye - Senegal

Also linked with a move to Manchester United is Senegal's Ndiaye, whose form - so impressive earlier in the campaign - has dipped a little since his contribution to the Teranga Lions' AFCON-winning campaign.

Only Jérémy Doku completed more successful dribbles than Ndiaye in the Premier League last term, although at times he's looked like a luxury player in David Moyes' functional Everton side.

Could the 26-year-old be traded in order to raise necessary funds to strengthen the Toffees' squad; certainly, they'll need to find income from somewhere if they're to sign loanee Jack Grealish on a permanent deal.