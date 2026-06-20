Bayern Munich fans will be thrilled with Morocco's Ismael Saibari, based on his FIFA World Cup efforts

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UNITED STATES -- Ahead of Morocco's second FIFA World Cup game - against Scotland in Boston on Friday - much of the build-up focused on Bayern Munich's imminent swoop to sign forward Ismael Saibari.

We're still awaiting official confirmation of the move, but all signs point to a deal being announced soon, with a fee of €55 million being reported, and Saibari understood to have undergone, and passed, a medical while in the USA.

If Bayern are in any way hesitating about whether to complete the 25-year-old PSV Eindhoven man's signing, they probably will have been convinced after just 71 seconds of Morocco's 1-0 victory over Scotland, as Saibari demonstrated exactly what he'll bring to the Bayern attack.

His goal, a fearsome right-footed shot from a tight angle after being picked out by a lofted ball from Brahim Díaz, was his second of the competition after opening the scoring against Brazil in the Atlas Lions' opener.

It's the fastest goal of this year's World Cup so far, but this strike - and his fine finish against the Selecao - were only the highlight moments of two excellent performances by Saibari so far this tournament.

He's helping Morocco adapt to a new more adventurous style under head coach Mohamed Ouahbi, while doing his reputation no harm in the process.

Ismael Saibari netted for Morocco in the second minute against Scotland, his second goal of the FIFA World Cup after his opener against Brazil. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"We don't decide the timing, of course, but it is not official yet," Ouahbi said ahead of the match. "We're really proud when Moroccan players are able to play for big clubs like Bayern Munich.

"He's very calm about it all, and I don't think Bayern have been very aggressive in their communication. He is concentrating on playing for Morocco.

"I am lucky enough to know [Bayern coach] Vincent Kompany very well. I think he understands that the priority right now is Morocco, but we will be very proud when it is done, and we want the best Moroccan players at the best clubs."

Based on the evidence Saibari has delivered at the World Cup so far, Bayern are on the brink of pulling off something of a transfer coup, particularly considering recent fees paid for the likes of Jean-Paul Van Hecke (£52m), Rasmus Hoijlund (£38m) or Anthony Gordon (£60m) so far this window.

The forward's composure and finishing stand out - note the composure and control to bring Diaz's long ball down before lashing home beyond Angus Gunn - but he's also demonstrated the presence of mind, in that split moment, to look up, assess whether a pass is on to Azzedine Ounahi, judge his angles, before opting to beat the Scotland keeper at his near post.

The moment also captured the aggressive approach of Saibari, his intensity, and his proactiveness in putting pressure on opposition defenders before capitalising on opportunities. These qualities should make him an ideal fit for Vincent Kompany's Bayern.

He scored 15 goals and registered eight assists in 27 Eredivisie games for PSV this season, despite not playing as a central forward. However, in a Morocco team packed with attacking midfielders - without any outstanding striking option - Ouahbi opted to convert the 25-year-old into an unfamiliar central striking role ahead of this tournament.

"Since taking charge of this team, the idea has been to implement a style of play and clear principles," the head coach said after the Scotland win, explaining his decision to reconvert the midfielder.

"I like working with the best players available to me. When I have top players, I want them on the pitch. You can't simply say that Saibari is a No. 10, Ounahi is a No. 10, Brahim is a No. 10 and [Bilal] El Khannouss is a No. 10, you have to find a structure that is efficient and solid while allowing the best Moroccan players to play together."

Saibari's strike against Brazil saw Morocco draw 1-1 with the five-time champions. Getty

Based on the evidence of the first two matches, Saibari's eye for goal is vindicating the head coach's decision, although it's perhaps his movement off the ball that's the forward's greatest asst.

Particularly in this Morocco team with so many moving parts, so many intelligent, technically adroit individuals who can interchange and bewilder opponents with their movement, it's Saibari who sets the tone.

Whether he's pulling out to a wide area, dragging the centreback with him, to open space for Morocco's other attackers to exploit, or whether he's coming deep to help the midfield, his intelligent movement is establishing a dimension to this Morocco team that opponents are struggling to cope with.

"Morocco played their own way with Saibari dropping out to give them an extra man in midfield," Scotland head coach Steve Clarke bemoaned after the match.

"[Neil] El Aynaoui, the number eight, also finds good positions, which meant that we had to put an extra midfielder into the team."

Saibari's versatility means that regardless of whether he starts in a central role, he's comfortable making an impact and looking comfortable wherever he ends up.

Technically, he'll fit right in, while his physical strength and ability to carry the ball under pressure, should add an extra complementary dimension to Bayern's attack. Imagine the opportunities that will come Saibari's way, with defenders already distracted by Michael Olise, Harry Kane et al.

"I like the way he's playing," analyst Thierry Henry said on Fox. "He's showing he can play on the right, on the left, through the middle.

"It was a great finish against Brazil, and another [against Scotland], with power, where he aimed for the head of the goalkeeper.

"It makes sense, it's the type of player that Kompany likes."

Expect Saibari's big move to be confirmed imminently, even though he was unwilling to discuss it in the aftermath of Morocco's win, but before then, it's increasingly becoming apparent that a long tournament run beckons for the North Africans here at the World Cup.